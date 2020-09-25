COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,400 new cases for Sept 24; Country nearing 70,000

(QCOSTARICA) For Thursday, September 24, 2020., Priscilla Herrera, medical manager at the Ministry of Health, reported 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, for a total of 69,459 confirmed cases

There are 26,554 recovered, of which 12,524 are women and 14,030 are men.tion.

610 people are hospitalized, 253 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 91 years.

For Thursday, 14 deaths were reported: seven men, and seven women, with an age range of 53 to 88 years.

In total, Costa Rica has 795 deaths related to COVID-19: 307 women and 488 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years. 541 (68%) of the deaths are seniors.

