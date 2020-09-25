Friday, 25 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,400 new cases for Sept 24; Country nearing 70,000

Rico
By Rico
34
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) For Thursday, September 24, 2020., Priscilla Herrera, medical manager at the Ministry of Health, reported 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, for a total of 69,459 confirmed cases

There are 26,554 recovered, of which 12,524 are women and 14,030 are men.tion.

610 people are hospitalized, 253 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 91 years.

- paying the bills -

For Thursday, 14 deaths were reported: seven men, and seven women, with an age range of 53 to 88 years.

In total, Costa Rica has 795 deaths related to COVID-19: 307 women and 488 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years. 541 (68%) of the deaths are seniors.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articlePlaya Hermosa becomes the first World Surf Reserve in Central America
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ebais technicians will be going door to door to try to contain the pandemic

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Going door to door, almost 1,500 primary care technicians working...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,370 new cases and 21 deaths for Sept 23

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For Wednesday, September 23, the Ministry of Health reported 1,370...
Read more

MOST READ

Redaqted

Juan Santamaría Airport received 97% fewer travelers in August than a year ago

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica's air borders re-opened to international tourists on August 1. However, the opening of commercial flights has not yet brought the Juan...
Read more
News

This is how the tax on ATM transactions would work

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado on Thursday outlined the proposed new taxes that would be imposed in order to obtain a US$2.25 billion...
Health

CNE reveals how the money from the traffic fines is used

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Applauded by some and rejected by others, the sanitary vehicle restriction is one of the most controversial measures that emerged as a strategy...
Cartago

Allison Bonilla case: OIJ did not find anything in an alleged grave located by the search team

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) An inspection with a dog trained to detect human remains, allowed the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) to rule out finding the remains of...
Rico's Digest

It’s time for Riteve…

Rico -
Update 3:35pm RICO'S DIGEST - It's that time again, time to visit Riteve. My last visit was in January, but today will be my first...
Coronavirus

COVAX: Working for global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

Q Costa Rica -
The vaccines pillar of the ACT-Accelerator, convened by CEPI GAVI and WHO, is speeding up the search for an effective vaccine for all countries. At the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.