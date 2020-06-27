Saturday, 27 June 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 152 new cases; phase 3 reopening starts today

Of concern is the sharp increase in patients in hospital

By Rico
(QCOSTARICA) While the number of new cases daily continues with numbers, gone are the days not long ago when cases where the low two digits, the new norm is now the mid three digits: Friday 152 new cases were added for a total accumulated of 2,836.

Health Minister Daniel Salas announcing the start of Phase 3 of reopening that goes into effect June 27 and the opening of airports on August 1

Of concern is the number of hospitalizations rose by 6 over Thursday, reaching now a high of 36 patients in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

Given the spike in new cases these past two weeks, the number of patients in hospital could rise quickly, overwhelming the health system.

New phase of reopening and updating alerts

On Friday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas and the Minister of Planning, new phase of reopening and updating alerts, announced the phase 3 reopening measures.

Starting today, Saturday, June 27, the country enters a new phase of economic activity, basically an easing of restrictions in most areas of the country, including more beach time.

  • Beaches can now remain open from 5 am to 9:30 am, including weekends.
  • Malls, retail stores, restaurants, museums and theaters can now open on the weekend. Capacity is limited to 50%, and prior ticket purchase may be required for the latter two.
  • Churches and other religious establishments can hold services of up to 75 people. Social distancing must be observed, and guests should not sing, as that can spread the coronavirus.

“The country is going to advance to phase three with the expectation of achieving a gradual and safe commercial reopening, except in those cantons where there is an increased risk of contagion. We are in the second wave and the risk has not decreased. Therefore, commercial activities must follow all health protocols for phase three to be carried out successfully and for the benefit of all,” explained the Minister of National Planning.

The phase 3 reopening applies to all “yellow alert” areas – the entire country – save for those cantons and districts under “orange alert” and adjacent to the orange alert.

In the greater metropolitan area, the cantons and districts under orange alert are Pavas, Alajuelita and Desamparados. These areas are under the vehicular restrictions from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, and commercial activity remains under phase 2.

The cantons and districts adjacent to the orange, that will not join the rest of the country in phase 3 for the moment, are: Ulloa (Heredia), La Uruca, La Merced, Hospital, Hatillo, Mata Redonda, Catedral, Zapote, San Rafael de Escazú, Curridabat, San Francisco de Dos Ríos, San Sebastián, Aserrí, San Gabriel, Corralillo (Cartago).

Arrival of tourists

Minister Salas announced the opening of airports of August 1, 2020.

 

 

