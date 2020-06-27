Mandatory Use of Masks Starts Today

(QCOSTARICA) The mandatory use of facemasks or face shields goes into effect, today, Saturday, June 27.

On Friday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, detailed who must use of the mask and under what conditions:

Any person attending the public must wear a face mask or a face shield. In the case of restaurants, food servers must always be a mask due to the elevated position of the person taking the order. The personnel of attention to the public that has physical barriers (glass, acrylic, polyethylene), is not obliged to use a face mask or a face shield. If a risk assessment carried out by the company itself considers it appropriate, face mask or face shield can be used as part of personal protective equipment.

Clients and drivers of paid public transport, ie buses and taxis. While a face mask or a face shield must be used inside the public transport vehicles, they use is recommended at stations and stops. The bus company will have the respective labeling on the correct use of the mask. Drivers can refuse passage to a passenger who refuses to wear a face mask or a face shield.

Assistants and those who officiate religious acts.

Attendees to theaters and cinemas.

People who visit health centers, prisons, care centers for people who use psychoactive substances or population care centers that have risk factors.

People who care for the elderly and people with disabilities, especially those who provide this service in nursing homes, nursing homes and other residential alternatives.

People who work in call centers that share work cubicles.

Bank customers, foreseeing the security measures implemented by the entities and minimizing the manipulation of the mask or mask.

The type of masks

Face masks can be surgical or fabric and must have general facial coverage, since it is important that it adequately covers the mouth and nose. All the instructions on the proper use of the masks and the details of how to make them at home are available on the Ministry’s website: https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/centro-de-informacion / material-communication / protocols-ms / coronavirus / masks

The Minister emphasized that the measure is necessary due to greater opening of services and shops, as well as the presence of the virus in highly populated centers, however, he stressed that the use of this personal protective equipment is not a substitute, at any time, the social distancing and hygiene measures.