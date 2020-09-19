Saturday, 19 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,556 new cases, deaths now reach 686

(QCOSTARICA.COM) The number of new cases reported by the Ministry of Health for September 17 is 1,556, for a total of confirmed cases since the first on March 6, is 62,374.

Priscilla Herrera, Medical Manager at the Ministry of Health

The number of active cases continues on the rise, with 38,520 (61.8%).

Meanwhile, recoveries lag behind, the Ministry of Health claiming there are too many new cases daily and have lost link and follow up. On Friday, the reported recoveries is 23,160 or 37.1% of the total infected.

Hospitalizations remained stable in the 24 hours from Thursday to Friday, with 623 people in hospital on Friday, 4 less than the day before, of which 245 are in ICU, unchanged from Thursday.

Twenty deaths were reported on Friday, for a total now of 686.

 

