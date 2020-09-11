COVID-19 Costa Rica: 24 deaths in 24 hours; confirmed cases now 52,459

(QCOSTARICA) As of September 10, the Ministry of Health reports 1,325 new cases of COVID-19, of which 262 are by epidemiological link and 1,063 by testing, for a total of 52,549 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 24,827 women and 27,722 men, of which 41,483 are Costa Rican and 11,066 are foreigners.

A total of 20,322 have recovered.

524 people are hospitalized, 219 of them in intensive care with an age range of 24 to 96 years.

For September 10th, 24 deaths were reported over the previous day: 15 men, and nine women, with an age range of 52 to 92 years.

In total, there are 567 deaths, of which 372 are seniors, related to COVID-19: 214 women and 353 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

