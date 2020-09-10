7 more states authorized for Sep 15; California for Oct 1

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, just announced the authorization of 8 more states, bringing the total to 18.

Starting September 15, residents of the states Pennsylvania, Colorado, Massachusetts (previously announced), Washington, Wyoming, Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, Rhode Island.

Residents of California will be able to enter Costa Rica starting October 1.

- paying the bills -

Starting September 1, residents of Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. were authorized.

This report is in development.

- paying the bills -