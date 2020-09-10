Thursday, 10 September 2020
7 more states authorized for Sep 15; California for Oct 1

In total, there are now 18 states whose residents can travel to Costa Rica

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, just announced the authorization of 8 more states, bringing the total to 18.

Arrivals a the San Jose airport, the Juan Santamaria (SJO)

Starting September 15, residents of the states Pennsylvania, Colorado, Massachusetts (previously announced), Washington, Wyoming, Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, Rhode Island.

Residents of California will be able to enter Costa Rica starting October 1.

Starting September 1, residents of Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. were authorized.

This report is in development.

