Friday, 21 August 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 410 in hospital, 128 in ICU for Aug. 20

Ministry of Health reported 12 more deaths over the previous day, for a total of 333 deaths related to the coronavirus since March

by Rico
COVID-19 Costa Rica: 410 in hospital, 128 in ICU for Aug. 20

Ministry of Health reported 12 more deaths over the previous day, for a total of 333 deaths related to the coronavirus since March

(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients in CCSS hospitals reached 410 for August 20, of which 128 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two more than this Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported.

These most critical patients have ages ranging from one year to 97 years.

Deaths also continue to rise, 12 more deaths over Wednesday: 8 men and 4 women, between 52 and 85 years old.

In total, since the pandemic began, Costa Rica has accumulated 333 deaths related to COVID-19. These are 125 women and 208 men, with an age range of 21 to 100 years.

The number of new cases reported Thursday was 666, of which 207 were detected through epidemiological nexus, and 459 through laboratory tests, reported Priscilla Herrera, director-general of Health.

To date, the country accumulates 31,075 confirmed cases, of people between the ages of zero and 100.

These are 14,382 women and 16,693 men, of whom 23,311 are Costa Rican and 7,764 foreigners.

Positive cases are registered in the 82 cantons of the country: 26,053 adults, 1,966 seniors and 2,896 minors.

 

Rico
