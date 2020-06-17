Wednesday, 17 June 2020
COVID-19 Costa Rica: 52 new cases, total now 1796

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported Tuesday 52 new patients with COVID-19 were diagnosed in the country between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning; the number of total infections reaching 1,796 people.

According to Dr. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, 794 people have recovered, the number of hospitalized is now 20 patients, with two of them in intensive care.

The number of deaths has remained firm at twelve (three women and nine men).

Confirmed patients range in age from zero to 89 years; The Ministry of Health distributes them as follows:

  • 818 women.
  • 978 men.
  • 1,337 are Costa Rican and 459 foreigners.
  • 1,551 adults (91 are seniors)
  • 245 minors
