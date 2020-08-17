Monday, 17 August 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Another 21-year-old dies; total deaths 304

The young man suffered severe sepsis and covid-19 pneumonia; ten deaths in the last 24 hours, reported the Ministry of Health, and 397 hospitalized, 106 of them in an ICU

(QCOSTARICA) In a matter of two days, two 21-year-old patients have died from COVID-19, until now the youngest fatalities of the new coronavirus, according to reports from the Ministry of Health.

Among the ten deaths announce d this Monday, the young man suffered from a generalized infection, or severe sepsis, and pneumonia attributed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, reported Pedro González Morera, Deputy Minister of Health.

It is unknown if he had any risk factors.

On Saturday, August 15, the youngest person up to that moment: a 21-year-old woman from Guanacaste, died at Hospital México and who, as risk conditions, suffered from severe spinal aplasia, a disease that causes the disappearance of cells responsible for the production of blood in the bone marrow.

The ten deaths reported this Monday are six men and four women, between 21 and 89 years old.

In total, as of March 17, 304 people have died from causes related to the new coronavirus: 113 women and 191 men, between 21 and 100 years old.

The number of patients in hospitals also registered an increase this Monday. There are currently 397 people hospitalized, 106 of them in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU); the latter are between zero and 97 years old.

The Ministry of Health reported 619 new cases for Monday, for a total of 29,084 confirmed cases.

The number of patients recovered is now 9,233; a total of 19,547 persons are still active.

The new coronavirus has been present in 188 nations since its appearance in Wuhan, China, last December.

According to the real-time compilation of the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), worldwide, there are 21,755,069 accumulated cases and 776,586 associated deaths.

 

