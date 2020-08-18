Monday, 17 August 2020
Liberia airport manager expects flights will return in September

First flight scheduled to arrive at Daniel Oduber international airport will arrive from Canada

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
(QCOSTARICA) The administrator of the Daniel Oduber international airport in Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), Coriport, expects the first commercial to arrive in September. This will be the first flight with tourists that the terminal will receive since the borders were closed on March 16, as a measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

César Jaramillo, general manager of Coriport, explained that, with the exclusion of flights from the United States, the airport has been sitting idle since the reopening of air borders on August 1.

The majority of flights arriving at the Liberia airport are from the U.S.; meanwhile, flights from Europe and Canada typically are seasonal, from October to May.

So far, the only scheduled arrivals to the Liberia airport in September are by Air Canada and Westjet, both from Toronto.

However, posts on social networks indicate that these flights have so far been canceled by the airlines, mainly due to the lack of passengers.

According to Westjet, the first light from Toronto (YYZ) to Liberia (LIR) is for October 10, 2020; Air Canada, on October 6, 2020.

U.S. airlines Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest, and United Airlines also plan to fly to Liberia this year, according to information provided by Civil Aviation (Dirección General de Aviación Civil – DGAC).

However, they are still pending the approval of the Ministry of Health to allow commercial flights from the United States.

The list (August 13) of allowed countries:

  1. Australia
  2. Canada
  3. Switzerland
  4. Vatican State
  5. Luxembourg
  6. Ireland
  7. Japan
  8. New Zealand
  9. Liechtenstein
  10. Monaco
  11. Belgium
  12. Denmark
  13. Spain
  14. Netherlands
  15. Norway
  16. Sweden
  17. Thailand
  18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  19. Czech Republic
  20. Cyprus
  21. Austria
  22. Bulgaria
  23. Republic of Korea
  24. Croatia
  25. Slovenia
  26. Estonia
  27. Finland
  28. Hungary
  29. Iceland
  30. Latvia
  31. Lithuania
  32. Malta
  33. Poland
  34. San Marino
  35. Singapore
  36. Slovak Republic
  37. Germany
  38. France
  39. Greece
  40. Italy
  41. Uruguay
  42. China
  43. Portugal
  44. Romania

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: Another 21-year-old dies; total deaths 304
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

