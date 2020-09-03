COVID-19 Costa Rica: New cases increase daily, new record for hospitalizations

(QCOSTARICA) The number of new daily cases over 1,000 seems to be common now, with yesterday’s 1,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, bringing the total to 43,305 since March 6.

By age, we have 39,288 adults (of which 2,783 seniors) and 3,837 minors.

There are 16,512 recovered people, of which 7,540 are women and 8,972 are men.

456 people are hospitalized, 154 of them in intensive care with an age range of 2 to 83 years. The highest number so far.

On Wednesday, 10 regrettable deaths were reported: eight men, and two women, with an age range of 48 to 81 years.

In total there are 453 deaths related to COVID-19: 174 women and 279 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

