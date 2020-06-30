Tuesday, 30 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Record high of 190 cases in 24 hrs and 44 in hospital

The results of the Pavas testing determined there is no community transmission in the country. At least not yet and not in Pavas.

Rico
By Rico
29
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported today, Tuesday, June 30, a record high of 190 new cases in 24 hours, for accumulated total cases of 3,459.

The high number today included 45 new cases detected in Pavas in the massive screening of 1,000 random people during the three days of last Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The 4.56% rate is below the 10% for declaring community transmission Health Minister, Daniel Salas, explained.

- paying the bills -

As the trend of a high number of cases each day continues, so does the number of hospitalizations, a number that quickly went from a record high of 30 early last week to an all-time high of 44 this Tuesday.

If the trend continues, we could easily be at almost 5,000 cases in a week’s time and more than 70 hospitalized, which places a tremendous strain on the capacity of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

This Tuesday morning death number 16 was reported; an 89-year-old woman from Costa Rica, residing in the province of San José.

She was diagnoses on June 22, her death occurring at the Specialized Patient Care Center with COVID-19 (CEACO).

She is the fourth woman to die in the last four days, two on Saturday, one on Sunday and this morning.

- paying the bills -

According to Dr. Román Macaya, president of the CCSS,a Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), samples in the Pavas testing were also taken for other viruses such as adenovirus, rhinovirus, enterovirus, parainfluenza 1, 2, 3 and 4, nataneumovirus, HKU1 crown and the respiratory syncytial virus.

 

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a...
Read more

Increase in COVID-19 cases migrated from the Northern Zone to the GAM

Greater Metropolitan Area Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The trend of increasing cases due to COVID-19 stopped concentrating...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

“Red Alert” would mean extreme restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica is under a "yelllow alert" for the coronavirus pandemic, which, save for the cantons and districts elevated to an "orange alert",...
Read more
Redaqted

Costa Rica is a UN sanitary evacuation plan destination

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) system prepared a Medical Evacuation Plan that guarantees the evacuation of the...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 152 new cases; phase 3 reopening starts today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) While the number of new cases daily continues with numbers, gone are the days not long ago when cases where the low two...
Health

Mandatory Use of Masks Starts Today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The mandatory use of facemasks or face shields goes into effect, today, Saturday, June 27. On Friday, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, detailed...
Health

“Reopening of airports not just around the corner,” Minister of Health

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, during the Thursday noon press conference at Casa Presidencial, responded to the question of the reopening...
Coronavirus

Europe may issue a travel ban for Americans because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the US

Rafael Stumbo -
(QTRAVEL) The plan of the European Union is to reopen its borders on July 1, and for the first time since the closure as...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA