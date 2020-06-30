COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a COVID-19 patient, it is an 89-year-old woman from Costa Rica, residing in the province of San José.

The death occurred at the Specialized Patient Care Center with COVID-19 (CEACO) where she had been hospitalized since June 25. The woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22.

The deceased had diabetes and high blood pressure, both risk factors for COVID-19.

In less than four days, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four women.

- paying the bills -

- paying the bills -