Tuesday, 30 June 2020
COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

89-year-old patient died in the COVID specialized center in La Uruca; had diabetes and hypertension which are risk factors

(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a COVID-19 patient, it is an 89-year-old woman from Costa Rica, residing in the province of San José.

The death occurred at the Specialized Patient Care Center with COVID-19 (CEACO) where she had been hospitalized since June 25. The woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22.

The deceased had diabetes and high blood pressure, both risk factors for COVID-19.

In less than four days, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four women.

Previous articleIncrease in COVID-19 cases migrated from the Northern Zone to the GAM
