COVID-19 Costa Rica: rising curve picks up momentun, 375 new cases in 24 hrs

(QCOSTARICA) The curve of positive cases of COVID-19b in Costa Rica maintains its ascending escalation this July 5, the Ministry of Health reported 375 people more infected with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The accumulated total is 4,996 confirmed cases one day to completing four months of the national emergency. The first case was reported on March 6.

The most sensitive variable corresponds to the number of patients who have required hospitalization, a record total of 77 (4 over the previous day). A total of 10 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations has been growing in the past two weeks, health authorities fearing an eventual collapse of health services if the trend continues unabated.

For this, Roman Macaya, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), called again on the population to heed to recommendations of maintaining social distancings, no breaks in social bubbles, frequent hand washing, staying at home at all possible and wearing a mask when going out.

The country now has recorded 19 deaths – 10 men and 9 women – the last occurring Saturday night, an unidentified young man died shortly after arriving at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in San Jose.

The man, whose cause of death has not yet been determined, arrived in shock. A post mortem test resulted positive for COVID-19.

