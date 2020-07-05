Sunday, 5 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: rising curve picks up momentun, 375 new cases in 24 hrs

Rico
By Rico
19
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The curve of positive cases of COVID-19b in Costa Rica maintains its ascending escalation this July 5, the Ministry of Health reported 375 people more infected with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Roman Macaya president of the CCSS, alone at the press conference table at Casa Presidencial on Sunday

The accumulated total is 4,996 confirmed cases one day to completing four months of the national emergency. The first case was reported on March 6.

The most sensitive variable corresponds to the number of patients who have required hospitalization, a record total of 77 (4 over the previous day). A total of 10 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

- paying the bills -

The number of hospitalizations has been growing in the past two weeks, health authorities fearing an eventual collapse of health services if the trend continues unabated.

For this, Roman Macaya, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), called again on the population to heed to recommendations of maintaining social distancings, no breaks in social bubbles, frequent hand washing, staying at home at all possible and wearing a mask when going out.

The country now has recorded 19 deaths – 10 men and 9 women – the last occurring Saturday night, an unidentified young man died shortly after arriving at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in San Jose.

The man, whose cause of death has not yet been determined, arrived in shock. A post mortem test resulted positive for COVID-19.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleAlajuelita: Life on “Orange Alert”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Alajuelita: Life on “Orange Alert”

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) That a town is on orange alert means that the...
Read more

‘Post mortem’ test confirms victim 19 of new coronavirus in Costa Rica

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded on Saturday night death number 19 of...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 151 new cases, for a total of 3,130

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 151 new cases of Covid-19 for an accumulated total of 3,130, with an age range of...
Read more
Health

Two more weeks with so many new cases of COVID-19 could collapse Health

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) From Sunday 21 to Sunday 28 June,  a total of 1,003 new positive cases of COVID-19 were registered. In the last five days,...
Politics

Basic basket, rentals, water and electricity would be exempt from VAT for six months

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) With the aim of helping Costa Ricans who suffer the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, legislators hastened the passage of a bill...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Deaths increase to 16

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The country registered this morning the sixteenth death of a COVID-19 patient, it is an 89-year-old woman from Costa Rica, residing in the...
Health

‘Post mortem’ test confirms victim 19 of new coronavirus in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded on Saturday night death number 19 of a positive COVID-19 person, reported the Ministry of Health. This is a male, young...
Economy

Costa Rica got more expensive this morning, July 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting from today, July 1, 2020, articles of the basic basket and agricultural supplies will have a 1% Value Added Tax (VAT), and...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA