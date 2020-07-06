Costa Rica reaches 20 deaths from covid-19: new victim spent 20 days in intensive care

(QCOSTARICA) Sunday afternoon, victim 20 of the new coronavirus was registered. This is a 43-year-old foreigner who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, both risk factors for COVID-19.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, the death occurred at the Calderón Guardia Hospital, where he had been hospitalized since June 16 in the Intensive Care Unit. In other words, he died after 20 days hospitalized in said unit.

The man, a resident of Alajuela, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 13.

There are now 11 men and 9 women deceased from COVID-19 in Costa Rica, with an age range of 26 to 89 years.

Saturday night, a young man, in shock arrived at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, transferred by ambulance from a rooming house in San Jose. He did shortly after arrival. The post-mortem COVID-19 test gave a positive result.

The Ministry of Health said the cause of death is still unknown. The case is under investigation since the deceased did not carry documentation, so his age is also unknown.

Health Minister, Daniel Salas, explained that some people can die with the virus but not because of the virus.

From the Sunday before this Sunday, there were six deaths from COVID-19.

