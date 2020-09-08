COVID-19 Costa Rica: Sept 8, 21 deaths and 1,117 new cases reported

(QCOSTARICA) For this Tuesday, September 8, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, reported 1,117 new cases of COVID-19, of which 288 are by epidemiological link and 829 by PCT test, for a total of 49,897 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 19,285 recovered people, and more than 30,000 active cases, which means they can infect others.

For today, there 21 deaths reported, 14 men, and 7 women, with an age range of 42 to 93 years and the highest number so far for a single day.

In total there are 531 deaths related to COVID-19: 202 women and 329 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years. By age, there are 185 adults and 346 older adults

In the last three days, there were 53 deaths (13 on Sunday, 19 on Monday and 21 today) reported or almost 10% of the total in the last six months.

500 people are hospitalized, 236 of them in intensive care with an age range of 23 to 91 years. Again, numbers never seen before and continuing to grow.

All this one day before the controlled reopening of the economy.

Minister’s regaño

Minister Salas took a few minutes to scold each one and every one of us, though not all are responsible, but collectively as a society, we have to take this pandemic more seriously and every one of us does our part in keeping it under control.

Dr. Salas asked rhetorically of those who still do not believe this pandemic is real or that it should be taken lightly, who are tired of the constant browbeating, the scoldings, the reminders, the restrictions, and so on, where would we be today if we hadn’t done so?

According to Salas, the largest number of infections is not from people going to work, to bring home a livelihood, but from the partying, the large get-togethers, the non-believers who refuse to heed to the measures and so on.