Tuesday, 8 September 2020
HealthNews

CNE expands Orange Alert in cantons of Heredia, Puntarenas and Limón

Rico
By Rico
115
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The day before the “controlled reopening”, several cantons and districts had their alert status raised from yellow to orange, due to their increase in cases and the risk of transmission by COVID-19.

These are the cantons of Belén in Heredia, Limón in that province and the cantons of Garabito, Montes de Oro and the district of Palmar in the canton of Osa in the province of Puntarenas.

The epidemiological assessment carried out by the Ministry of Health and the National Situation Room, determined a significant increase in cases from 116% more to 866%, which is why these areas changed their status

- paying the bills -

Learn about the alerts and averages in your canton to flatten the contagion curve of COVID-19 at http://presidencia.go.cr/alertas

In turn, epidemiological assessment allowed the cantons of Aserrí, Poás, and Corredores to be lowered from Orange to Yellow alert.

Cantons and districts under Orange alert on September 9.

Community actions through shared management model

- paying the bills -

Alexander Solís Delgado, president of the Comision Nacional de Emergencias, indicated during the noon presser Tuesday that “It is necessary to comply with the measures issued by the Ministry of Health. For which we call for us to be responsible to ourselves and therefore to our community, hence our commitment to the Shared Management Model: Costa Rica works and takes care of itself. ”

For the Solis, the work coordinated between the institutions that make up the Municipal Emergency Committee together with the coordination of the mayor or mayoress will strengthen with good practices promoted by some municipalities of the country to reduce the transmission of cases, as well as compliance with the responsibility of the different sectors and citizens involved.

Previous articleA Dutch and an Australian joined their paths to die in the Costa Rican jungle
Next articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: Sept 8, 21 deaths and 1,117 new cases reported
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Jaco expected to be raised to Orange alert today

Jaco Rico -
Update: 3:27 pm: As expected, the canton of Garabito was raised...
Read more

Alert in 100 districts of 36 cantons may increase to orange in cases of cough and fever

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Some 100 districts, in 36 cantons of six provinces, could...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Avoid using cash to prevent contagion of COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Avoiding using cash when going to supermarkets, restaurants, sodas, coffee shops, and stores is the recommendation of experts who suggest electronic payment emerges...
Read more
Cartago

How did the OIJ identify the suspect in Allison Bonilla’s crime?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A trace of blood found inside a vehicle became a key element in linking a man with the surnames Sánchez Ureña to the...
HQ

Reduction of fines for violating vehicle restrictions on the way

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Lower fines for violating the vehicle restrictions are on the way, after a group of 33 legislators approved a motion, this Wednesday, to...
Redaqted

Costa Rica land borders continue closed

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With the opening of the air and sea borders to tourists from authorized countries, and residents, important to note that the land borders...
Health

Immigration carries out migratory control to more than 10,000 people in the first month of air opening

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With the opening of airports for commercial flights starting in August, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME) reports it has carried...
Health

Ministry of Health reiterates care in places of confluence of people

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On Wednesday, September 02, 2020. The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas today emphasized the care that must be taken when carrying out...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.