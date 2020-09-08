CNE expands Orange Alert in cantons of Heredia, Puntarenas and Limón

(QCOSTARICA) The day before the “controlled reopening”, several cantons and districts had their alert status raised from yellow to orange, due to their increase in cases and the risk of transmission by COVID-19.

These are the cantons of Belén in Heredia, Limón in that province and the cantons of Garabito, Montes de Oro and the district of Palmar in the canton of Osa in the province of Puntarenas.

The epidemiological assessment carried out by the Ministry of Health and the National Situation Room, determined a significant increase in cases from 116% more to 866%, which is why these areas changed their status

- paying the bills -

Learn about the alerts and averages in your canton to flatten the contagion curve of COVID-19 at http://presidencia.go.cr/alertas

In turn, epidemiological assessment allowed the cantons of Aserrí, Poás, and Corredores to be lowered from Orange to Yellow alert.

Community actions through shared management model

- paying the bills -

Alexander Solís Delgado, president of the Comision Nacional de Emergencias, indicated during the noon presser Tuesday that “It is necessary to comply with the measures issued by the Ministry of Health. For which we call for us to be responsible to ourselves and therefore to our community, hence our commitment to the Shared Management Model: Costa Rica works and takes care of itself. ”

For the Solis, the work coordinated between the institutions that make up the Municipal Emergency Committee together with the coordination of the mayor or mayoress will strengthen with good practices promoted by some municipalities of the country to reduce the transmission of cases, as well as compliance with the responsibility of the different sectors and citizens involved.