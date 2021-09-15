Covid-19 deaths skyrocket throughout September in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – In the past week, a total of 329 people died with symptoms of Covid-19 in Nicaragua, a country of 6.7 million people. This is the second highest death toll in the entire pandemic recorded by the independent monitoring of the Observatorio Ciudadano Covid-19 Nicaragua.

The highest report of deaths was 351 and was registered on May 26, 2020.

The deaths identified in the latest report are 72.2% higher than a week ago and three times higher than a month ago. Most of the deaths occurred in the departments of Managua, Madriz, Matagalpa, Leon, Esteli and Chontales.

These deaths include the loss of nine people from the medical profession.

In addition, 1,865 suspected cases of Covid-19 were reported between September 2nd and September 8th, the highest record of weekly infections registered by the Citizens’ Observatory for Covid-19, in almost a year and a half of the pandemic crisis.

“Given the pandemic peak that Nicaragua is experiencing and the potential collapse of the health system, the Observatory calls on all citizens to keep a voluntary quarantine during the month of September to save as many lives as possible,” its members warned.

The Observatorio Ciudadano Covid-19 Nicaragua is a collaborative effort of an interdisciplinary team with information provided by organizations, networks and citizens in general, which wishes to contribute to filling the information gap on the situation of COVID-19 in Nicaragua.

Burial of a covid-19 patient in the Sierras de Paz Cemetery, Managua. Photo: Confidencial.com.ni

” data-medium-file=”https://i1.wp.com/todaynicaragua.com/wp-content/uploads/nicaragua-covid-deaths.jpg?fit=300%2C178&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i1.wp.com/todaynicaragua.com/wp-content/uploads/nicaragua-covid-deaths.jpg?fit=696%2C412&ssl=1″ loading=”lazy” class=”size-full wp-image-15750″ src=”https://i1.wp.com/todaynicaragua.com/wp-content/uploads/nicaragua-covid-deaths.jpg?resize=696%2C412&ssl=1″ alt=”” width=”696″ height=”412″ data-recalc-dims=”1″ />

