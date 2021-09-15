Guanacaste Airport sees a “good high season” on the horizon

QCOSTARICA – The sustained growth in the arrival of tourists to Costa Rica in the last quarter, the recovery of all airlines and new connections that will open at the end of the year, make the Guanacaste Airport authorities anticipate that the coming high season would be better than the one experienced before the pandemic in 2019, which could be considered as a clear sign of recovery for the tourism sector.

Also, the low season planned for September and October would not be so bad.

It is a “cautious optimism”, says César Jaramillo, gene

ral manager of the Guanacaste Airport, who detailed that between June, July, and August of this year the airport reported the arrival of 270 thousand visitors, which implies a record higher or very similar to 2019.

The joint work carried out with the government and the private sector has promoted the recovery of the number of tourists, after a year of having resumed operations due to the closure of the borders that originated with the health emergency.

“September and October, which have always been low season, may not be so low this time, if we can get Guanacaste to position itself in the minds of travelers. It seems to me that the low season is not going to be so low, that’s good from the point of view of employment, from the point of view of business stability and the high season, following the trend like this, could be a good season,” said Jaramillo.

The main market for the air terminal is that of American tourists.

San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Orlando and Chicago are part of the air routes to the Guanacaste airport for the coming months, a result of not having stopped promoting the country’s tourist attractions in the midst of the pandemic.

Added to this, the handling of health protocols at the airport and only 0.02% of passengers infected with Covid-19, favor that tourists feel safe arriving and leaving the country.

The ¿Por qué Guanacaste? (Why Guanacaste?) is another of the impulses that, in conjunction with the local private sector, the air terminal uses to promote attractions of beaches, plains, mountains, wetlands, sports, fishing and its gastronomic culture.

“Here we can already see the effects of job recovery, stabilization of the economy, let’s say, we have not yet filled the gap of the crisis, it will take time for that to happen, but there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic, if we continue driving the protocols as up to now, if we continue with an aggressive campaign, it may be that we can maintain this trend,” Jaramillo concluded.

This “cautious optimism” that Jaramillo describes is also linked to what happens with the behavior of the pandemic, whether it improves or, on the contrary, may worsen.

However, they bet on the implementation of the protocols of the tourism sector and the effective measures that have been applied.

The terminal manager expects that tourists from Canada will return to the country in November to recover four air routes, which represent an important market. Also, for travelers to start arriving from Europe.

Coriport authorities indicated that despite the pandemic they have recovered and maintained their staff, applying reduced working hours and then returning to normal working hours, with the intention of maintaining the talented and trained resource, essential for the operation of the terminal.

Recently, Guanacaste Airport received recognition as the Best Airport in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the category of less than two million passengers.

