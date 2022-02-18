Friday 18 February 2022
type here...
Search

COVID-19 impacted 90.3% of companies in Costa Rica

In the Construction Sector, 35.7% of the companies reported a decrease in the payroll.

BusinessEconomyRedaqted
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Panama limits the negative covid test for unvaccinated tourists

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama established that only...
Read more

COVID-19 impacted 90.3% of companies in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - According to the results of a consultation...
Read more

Skydiving gains strength in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The clear cloudscape of Playa Tambor and...
Read more

First conviction for the death of an animal in Costa Rica: couple sentenced to two years in prison

QCOSTARICA - For the first time in Costa Rica,...
Read more

Only a few more weeks of sanitary restrictions, asserts President Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica could be only weeks away...
Read more

Crocodile kills fisherman in Golfito

QCOSTARICA - Lidier Murillo Gamboa, 43, known as 'Yiyo',...
Read more

Costa Rica will require a visa from Venezuelans as of February 21

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica will, starting...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – According to the results of a consultation section that was incorporated into the Directory of Companies and Establishments (DEE), in order to find out what the main effects of the pandemic were, 90.3% of companies were affected by COVID-19, The highest percentage of companies that reported some impact belongs to the Commerce sector (91.1%), followed by the Services sector (90.6%).

The consequences most mentioned by the companies were the reduction of sales or income; and the increase in operating expenses (with 83.9% and 60.2% respectively), behavior that does not differ by activity sector. Other consequences of COVID-19 with a lower percentage of mention were, in order of importance, the reduction in working hours, the reduction in the payroll, and the implementation of teleworking.

- Advertisement -

In the Construction sector, 35.7% of the companies registered a payroll reduction, being the sector with the highest indicator in this category. For their part, 23.1% of the companies in the services sector registered a decrease in the working day as a result of COVID-19 (the highest indicator among sectors).

Help or benefits

Regarding the companies that received some type of help or benefit due to the situation generated by COVID-19, 88.8% indicate that they have not received any benefit, while 5.3% did not respond and only 5. 9% declared receiving it.

The main benefit received was the readjustment of loans, followed by adjustments in the payment of rent for commercial premises.

For its part, the sector that registered the highest percentage for having received some type of support or benefit was services, followed by manufacturing.

Conservative perspective

The DEE consulted the companies about their perception on three topics: sales or income, payroll and economic activity: as for what will happen to sales and income in the short term (at the end of 2021), 48.8% indicated which would remain the same as at the time of the query. This situation was similar in all sectors of activity.

Regarding the expectation regarding the size of the payroll for the 12 months following the query, 83.1% of the companies expect it to be maintained; only 9.0% hope to increase it, 2.5% will reduce it, and 5.4% did not answer.

- Advertisement -

Lastly, when asked about what they consider will happen to their economic activity if the COVID-19 health emergency situation continues in the 12 months following the query, 79.3% expect it to remain the same, while 7.2% believe that it will close, only 2.1% will change their activity and 11.4% did not answer.

Source: Revista Summa

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSkydiving gains strength in Costa Rica
Next articlePanama limits the negative covid test for unvaccinated tourists
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Only a few more weeks of sanitary restrictions, asserts President Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica could be only weeks away from having...
Read more

1.2 million students return to 100% face-to-face classes today

QCOSTARICA - Some 1.2 million students return to the classroom today,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Delays in regulation of digital nomads is a ‘loss of opportunities’

QCOSTARICA - The Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur)  -...
News

Legislative commission eliminates articles vetoed by the President on hemp and cannabis

QCOSTARICA - The Environment Commission (Comisión de Ambiente) accepted...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.