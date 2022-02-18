Skydiving gains strength in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The clear cloudscape of Playa Tambor and its surrounding communities was filled with the colorful presence of 182 skydivers from 14 countries, who performed daring acrobatics to the enjoyment of tourists and residents.

This tourist destination, located in the province of Puntarenas on the Nicoya Peninsula, was selected as the venue for the international skydiving event “Vertical Challenge 2022” held from February 13 to 18.

However, the main event took place on Wednesday with dozens of light aircraft taking off from the Tambor aerodrome (airfield) to achieve multiple jumps over 4,000 meters high by a select group of adventurers.

This elite group is made up of 30 world champions, 5 from the skydiving hall of fame and 15 with world records.

Britain’s Maxine Tate stands out for recently breaking the world speed record in women’s free fall by more than 500 km per hour.

Skydivers from Costa Rica, the United States, Canada, England, Dubai, Spain, Colombia, Brazil, Palau, Italy, South Africa, Germany, Belgium and Norway took part in the event.

According to David Clark, one of the local organizers of the event, “Costa Rica has the optimal conditions for holding this international event, due to the beauty of Playa Tambor and the peninsula seen from the air, as well as a warm climate for skydivers. professionals”.

Clark added that “the 2022 Vertical Challenge has had a positive impact on the community, with the presence of 300 adventure-loving visitors from 14 countries who have toured for two weeks, carrying out tourist activities, visiting restaurants and sharing quality content on social networks. specialized”.

Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister, Gustavo Alvarado, was present and said he was pleased that the country is reinforcing its position as an ideal place for outdoor activities and a destination to reconnect with what is truly essential.

“This international skydiving event proves the scenic beauty of our country from a unique perspective at more than 4,000 meters high. Undoubtedly, Costa Rica offers tourists a huge number of alternatives to recharge energy and carry out activities that contribute to economic reactivation, linkages, and the strengthening of tourism employment in the Puntarenas province and the Nicoya Peninsula,” concluded Alvarado.

Landing with fun and school supplies

According to ICT data, 62% of tourists visiting Costa Rica by air engage in adventure activities and 24% participate in outdoor sports, including skydiving.

To close the main event, after 3 pm, all the participants showed a colorful show of acrobatics and landings at Playa Tambor.

The aerial visitors descended to entertain the children of the community and offer them the donation of school supplies and sports equipment, prior to the start of classes that was on Thursday.

For Ángel Coello, representative of the Cámara Paquereña de Turismo (Paquereña Chamber of Tourism), this event represents not only a striking event, but rather allows to attract attention and make known a tourist destination with multiple attractions in the Nicoya Peninsula, endowed with attractive beaches to enjoy hiking and multiple activities.

The main organizer of this event was Rich Grimm, an American native of California, who is president of the Tsunami Sky Divers club.

