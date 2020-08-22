Saturday, 22 August 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,059 new cases for August 21, deaths reaches 340

Rico
By Rico
78
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported Friday afternoon 1,059 new cases of the COVID-19 in Costa Rica, the highest single-day number, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 32,134.

Also reported were 12 deaths, the total now 340.

The number of hospitalized reported was 403 people, 124 of which are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Recovered so far are 10,159 people. That number is expected to grow sharply following the promise earlier in the week from the interim Minister of Health to catch up on the followed of patients.

