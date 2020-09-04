Friday, 4 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,153 new cases Thursday, Sept 3

This is the sixth day in the last 14 where cases have been more than 1,000

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministerio de Salud reported 1,153 new cases for Thursday, September 3, bringing the total of confirmed cases from the first on March 6, to 44.458.

This was also the second consecutive day for daily cases over 1,000 and the sixth in the past 14 days: 1,121 cases on September 2; 1,214 on August 29; 1,193 on August 28; 1,002 on August 26; and, 1,059 on August 21.

On the recovered side, the Medical Director of Health, Priscilla Herrera, reported 1,343 cases of recovery, for a total of 17,355 or 40.2%.

Also, seven deaths were reported on Thursday, five men and two women. The total deaths due to COVID-19 is now 460.

As I have said it here before, the real concern at this point in time is the ability of medical services as cases increase and people required hospitalization.

On Thursday, 463 people are in hospital, of which 161 are in intensive care, ranging in age from 31 to 79 years.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) has been able to add hospital beds and staff, making use of a unified system, where it can move resources where most needed. For now, the majority of the COVID patients are in the San Jose hospitals, the Calderon Guardia, San Juan de Dios, Hospital Mexico and the CEACO.

However, resources are finite. For example, there are under 300 ICU beds in the medical system, and current use is over half of what is available and the worst of the hospitalization has not yet reached.

As to minors, the Hospital for Sick Children in San Jose (Hospital de Niños) reports 11 children in hospital for COVID-19.

