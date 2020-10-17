Saturday, 17 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 In Costa Rica: 1,196 new cases for Oct 16; total cases nearing 100,000

QCOSTARICA – On Friday, October 16, the Ministry of Health reported 1,196 new cases of COVID-19, of which 336 are by epidemiological link and 860 by testing, for a total of 94,348 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years: 45,383 women and 48,965 men, of which 78,679 are Costa Rican and 15,669 are foreigners.

58,269 people have recovered, of which 27,921 are women and 30,348 are men.

On Friday, 526 people were hospitalized, 217 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 91 years.

For Friday, nine deaths were reported: five men and four women, with an age range of 23 to 82.

In total there are 1,168 deaths related to COVID-19: 441 women and 727 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

