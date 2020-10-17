Saturday, 17 October 2020
#Protests2020Front PageNews

Blockade promoter says they are going to face riot police ‘armed’

Oscar Campos affirmed that the ‘shock forces’ of ‘National Rescue’ will be in the front line of the protests and without fear, they will pull out the bombs

Rico
By Rico
1
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – Former legislator Oscar Campos Chavarría, leader of the self-styled National Rescue Movement, assured this Friday that they are going to organize in more than 150 points of the country to confront the Fuerza Publica (National Police).

“It is necessary to organize the people from the base so that, if they are going to blow us up (with tear gas), they will not find us unarmed,” said the promoter of blockades through a live video he made this morning on his Facebook profile ‘Diputado 58‘.

Campos, 62, added: “(…) the shock forces, who will be the first to be in front, will have no fear and rather reach for the bombs.”

- paying the bills -

He added that after repelling 1,000 or 1,500 gas bombs, “we will then have to sit in a face-to-face conversation with the riot police.”

Campos, in the video, said: “It is necessary that we work from Deputy 58 talking to all citizens so that they buy swim masks, they say they are worth ¢600, and give them to the protesters.

“All protesters must wear glasses and the other mask (against tear gas) instead of this mask (mouth covers),” he said.

At minute 11 of the video, the former legislator referred to the notification he received this Friday, from the Prosecutor’s Office, charged with various crimes related to the blockades, and indicated that he will be in court on October 23.

Furthermore, he alluded to the fact that the Government and the Minister of Security, Michael Soto, have “negotiations with the with (drug) cartels that could possibly even be illegal and criminal.”

- paying the bills -

“With what moral authority is Michael Soto going to say absolutely nothing after having infiltrated (the protests with) police officers to beat on the same policemen.”

“And it does seem to me that the departure of Michael Soto is necessary at this juncture. There is no other, Michael Soto must leave as soon as possible,” he added.

On October 8, Campos told the press that to him it appears that drug trafficking is involved in the government, but that he has no proof of it.

“It has been said that even the DEA and the FBI have been conducting a series of investigations in Costa Rica,” he said at the time, too, without any support.

Likewise, on that date, he had declared that he did not agree with the roadblocks because he sees it as an extreme measure that hurts Costa Ricans and commerce.

The meeting between directors of Uccaep and leaders of the self-styled National Rescue Movement held on Thursday night, occurred at the request of the Campos.

- paying the bills --

This was confirmed by Célimo Guido, another leader of the National Rescue Movement, as when he was leaving the San José Courthouse Friday morning, after learning of the investigation that was opened against him for the crimes of public instigation, obstruction of roads and obstruction of public services.

Célimo Guido Guido outside the San Jose courthouse Friday

According to Guido, who one of the leaders behind the blockades, there is an agreement with businessmen on issues such as attacking tax avoidance and evasion, as well as customs smuggling.

On this, Oscar Campos said that he hopes that the talks between Uccaep and his movement “are a sign that Costa Rica should sit down and talk and leave aside this childish, unruly, incapable, immature, irrational president, who does not deserve to be the president of this century-old democracy ”.

“There is a new group that is willing to give it a turn, a new vision, a new image to Uccaep, and we know José Álvaro (Jenkins) and Óscar Echeverría, and we know that they want to help and we are willing to give the spaces,” he asserted.

Campos was a legislator for the National Liberation Party (PLN) between 1998-2002, is in the process of forming a political party that would be called the Encuentro Nacional.

Among the aims of the group are “to be a (political) party of participatory democratic collectivism”, direct its forces “to seek to restore sanctity and authority in the home”, as well as “strengthen moral, spiritual, cultural, intellectual and civic values.”

Previous articleCOVID-19 In Costa Rica: 1,196 new cases for Oct 16; total cases nearing 100,000
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Protesters maintain blockade in Perez

HQ Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA  - Despite the announcement last night by the Ministerio de...
Read more

Ministry of Security confirms total clearance of blockades

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After 15 days of blockades in many points across...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Drive-thru PCR Testing at Clinica Biblica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Those who need a COVID-19 PCR test can now do without having to get out of their vehicle at the Hospital Clínica...
Read more
QToons

Protests and Coronavirus

Rico -
Lighter Side

Political Parties and political figures ask the government to dialogue with demonstrators and sectors

Rico -
Political Parties and political figures ask the government to dialogue with demonstrators and sectors
HQ

Tickets issued for not buckling up and use of cell phone at the wheel increased this year

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The increase in the number of fines issued for not wearing a seat belt and using a cell phone behind the wheel...
Health

Roche to launch new COVID-19 antigen test with results in 18 minutes

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Roche announced Tuesday that it intends to launch a high-volume Antigen test as an aid in the diagnosis of Severe Acute Respiratory...
National

Murders on the rise in Costa Rica: 60 homicides in the last 28 days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the last 28 days, there have been 60 homicides, pushing the number of murders for the year to 438, according to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.