Tuesday, 10 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,224 new cases for Sunday and Monday

by Rico
13

QCOSTARICA – With a drop in the contagion or R rate, the number of daily cases reported has been dropping as well, with the Ministry of Health reporting 736 new cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica for Sunday, November 8 and 488 for Monday, November 9, for a total of 117,587 cases.

Of the cases reported on Sunday, 77 are by epidemiological link and 659 by testing; for  Monday, 77 are due to epidemiological link and 411 due to testing.

Read more: Covid-19 gives way in most of the country

- Advertisement -

In total, we have 56,873 women and 60,714 men confirmed with covid-19, of whom 99,469 are Costa Rican and 18,118 are foreigners.

A total of 72,249 people recovered, of which 34,797 are women and 37,452 are men.

On Monday, 484 people are hospitalized, 195 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

Good news: How close is Costa Rica to getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine?

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, there were reported 12 deaths associated with covid-19 and 15 for Monday, reaching a total of 1,491 deaths: 566 women and 925 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow Small Is Costa Rica?
Next articleOnly in infrastructure, Eta leaves damages of ¢8.5 billion
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 gives way in most of the country

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has seen a slowdown in Covid-19 cases...
Read more

How close is Costa Rica to getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine?

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pharmaceutical Pfizer and the biotechnology company BioNTech announced,...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

“We hope that the Biden government will bring us an improvement in travel recommendation”, Canatur

Rico -
The change of government in the United States should not mean major changes for tourism in Costa Rica, considers Ruben Acón, president of the...
Read more
Health

Yes, there will be bullfights this year in Zapote!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Yes, there will be the traditional "corrida de toros" (bullfights) in Zapote this year, confirmed the Municipalidad de San Jose. But, with...
HQ

Chasing the dollar

Rico -
Pressure on the exchange dollar rate does not give way: November started on the rise. The dollar exchange this November 4, 2020, is ¢607.11 for...
Central America

Eta weakens to tropical storm as it moves through Central America

Q24N -
(UPI) - Hurricane Eta weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday after making landfall in Nicaragua as a powerful Category 4 hurricane a day...
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

A Tale of two real estate conmen in Costa Rica

Christopher Howard -
An excerpt from Christopher Howard’s new book, ”The Costa Rica Chronicles – a glimpse of a magical and lost time”. Many foreigners who come to...
Front Page

“La Nacion” Editorial On Nicaragua’s New Gag Law (Ley Mordaza)

Q Costa Rica -
LA NACION EDITORIAL - The Nicaraguan regime has just expanded its repressive resources with the approval of a law against cybercrimes whose most outstanding...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.