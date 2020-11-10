Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,224 new cases for Sunday and Monday

QCOSTARICA – With a drop in the contagion or R rate, the number of daily cases reported has been dropping as well, with the Ministry of Health reporting 736 new cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica for Sunday, November 8 and 488 for Monday, November 9, for a total of 117,587 cases.

Of the cases reported on Sunday, 77 are by epidemiological link and 659 by testing; for Monday, 77 are due to epidemiological link and 411 due to testing.

Read more: Covid-19 gives way in most of the country

- Advertisement -

In total, we have 56,873 women and 60,714 men confirmed with covid-19, of whom 99,469 are Costa Rican and 18,118 are foreigners.

A total of 72,249 people recovered, of which 34,797 are women and 37,452 are men.

On Monday, 484 people are hospitalized, 195 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

Good news: How close is Costa Rica to getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine?

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, there were reported 12 deaths associated with covid-19 and 15 for Monday, reaching a total of 1,491 deaths: 566 women and 925 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years.