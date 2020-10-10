COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,255 cases for Friday, Oct 9; hospitalizations stable

QCOSTARICA – For Friday, October 9, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported 1,255 new cases of COVID-19, of which 322 are by epidemiological link and 903 by testing, for a total of 86,053 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

These are 41,298 women and 44,755 men, of which 71,207 are Costa Rican and 14,846 are foreigners.

There are 52,327 people recovered, of which 24,947 are women and 27,380 are men.

566 people are hospitalized, 197 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 89 years.

For Friday, there were 15 deaths in the 24 hours from Thursday: 11 men, and four women, with an age range of 36 to 90 years.

In total, there are 1,055 deaths associated with COVID-19: 396 women and 659 men, with an age range of 18 to 100 years. By age 702 are seniors.

