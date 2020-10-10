Panama Airport announces price of tests to detect COVID-19 in incoming passengers

TODAY PANAMA – Panama’s Tocumen International Airport informed this Friday to travelers, nationals, residents and foreigners who enter the country from October 12 who do not have a Swab Test Certificate / PCR or negative antigen, that the cost of performing the test in this B/.50.00 (US$50).

The communications office of the Tocumen Airport confirmed that the tests to be performed are nasopharyngeal swab / PCR.

“From this Monday three Hisopados Centers strategically located and duly signposted for the attention of travelers, in the Central Area, North Pier and Satellite B within Terminal 1 of the Tocumen International Airport come into operation. Travelers will be able to obtain the results in an approximate time between 20 to 30 minutes,” indicates in a statement the Airport.

According to the Executive Decree of September 23, 2020, which establishes the sanitary measures that nationals, residents and foreigners who enter Panama must comply with, as of October 12, they must present a Certificate of Swab tests / PCR or negative antigen with a maximum of 48 hours, without the need to comply with mandatory isolation and if not, they will be required to perform a rapid swab test, prior to the airport migration registration, which will be paid by the traveler.

The decree adds that according to the result of the test the traveler will be applied the following measures:

If the rapid test result is negative, you are exempt from complying with mandatory isolation.

If the swab / PCR or antigen test is positive, the person will go to mandatory isolation in a hospital hotel designated by the Ministry of Health. Seven days later, you will have an antigen test.

If the result is positive, you must complete the fourteen-day isolation and if the result is negative, your isolation ends.

The decree exempts from these provisions the technical crews, auxiliary crews, mechanics and humanitarian personnel, who must comply with the other biosafety measures established by the Ministry of Health.

The regulations emphasize that non-compliance with the established provisions will be sanctioned by the competent authorities.

Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen anuncia costo de prueba covid para viajeros que ingresen al país.🛬#TocumenTeCuida♥️ pic.twitter.com/kntAJZr5pw — Aeropuerto Tocumen (@tocumenaero) October 9, 2020