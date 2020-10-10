Saturday, 10 October 2020
Central AmericaPanama

Panama Airport announces price of tests to detect COVID-19 in incoming passengers

Rico
By Rico
8
Modified date:

TODAY PANAMA – Panama’s Tocumen International Airport informed this Friday to travelers, nationals, residents and foreigners who enter the country from October 12 who do not have a Swab Test Certificate / PCR or negative antigen, that the cost of performing the test in this B/.50.00 (US$50).

The communications office of the Tocumen Airport confirmed that the tests to be performed are nasopharyngeal swab / PCR.

“From this Monday three Hisopados Centers strategically located and duly signposted for the attention of travelers, in the Central Area, North Pier and Satellite B within Terminal 1 of the Tocumen International Airport come into operation. Travelers will be able to obtain the results in an approximate time between 20 to 30 minutes,” indicates in a statement the Airport.

- paying the bills -

According to the Executive Decree of September 23, 2020, which establishes the sanitary measures that nationals, residents and foreigners who enter Panama must comply with, as of October 12, they must present a Certificate of Swab tests / PCR or negative antigen with a maximum of 48 hours, without the need to comply with mandatory isolation and if not, they will be required to perform a rapid swab test, prior to the airport migration registration, which will be paid by the traveler.

The decree adds that according to the result of the test the traveler will be applied the following measures:

  • If the rapid test result is negative, you are exempt from complying with mandatory isolation.
  • If the swab / PCR or antigen test is positive, the person will go to mandatory isolation in a hospital hotel designated by the Ministry of Health. Seven days later, you will have an antigen test.
  • If the result is positive, you must complete the fourteen-day isolation and if the result is negative, your isolation ends.

The decree exempts from these provisions the technical crews, auxiliary crews, mechanics and humanitarian personnel, who must comply with the other biosafety measures established by the Ministry of Health.

The regulations emphasize that non-compliance with the established provisions will be sanctioned by the competent authorities.

- paying the bills -

Previous articleStuck in your ‘smart’ chastity device? Use a screwdriver, manufacturer says
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Panama Extends Suspension Of Flights

Panama Rico -
Panama authorities announced the extension of the suspension of international commercial...
Read more

New Panama terminal is ready. Almost.

Panama Q24N -
After seven years of construction, six addenda and a delay of...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Police will confiscate vehicles that obstruct the passage in blockades

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As the country wakes to day 4 of the protests being held across the country, the government of Carlos Alvarado is threatening...
Read more
News

Mobs in violent attacks in Quepos; police injured with stones and Molotov cocktails

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A group of Fuerza Publica (National Police) officers were injured after a mob attacked them with stones and Molotov-style firebombs this Wednesday...
Climate

Three weather disturbances to blame for downpours this weekend

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The indirect influence of a tropical depression that is about to become Tropical Storm Gamma, near the Caribbean coast of Mexico, will...
News

Government withdraws IMF proposal and calls for dialogue to balance it

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado announced on national television Sunday night that he will go ahead with the initial proposal of the...
Redaqted

Costa Rica extens hours on beaches

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Sun and beach tourism is the cornerstone of our industry, expanding visiting hours allows the country to continue reactivating employment," Tourism Minister...
News

Mother with newborn twins trapped in blockade: ‘I was scared, the gas was getting into the ambulance’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At 9:30 pm Thursday, October 1, Alba Gutiérrez Rivas and her husband, Rafael Villegas Moya, arrived at the Garabito clinic, Puntarenas province,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.