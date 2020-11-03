Tuesday, 3 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,286 new cases in 48 hours

by Rico
12

QCOSTARICA – On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 746 new cases COVID-19 for Sunday, November 1, and 540 cases for Monday, November 2, reaching a total of 111,257 cases confirmed.

In total, 53,716 women and 57,541 men have been infected with the virus, of whom 93,798 are Costa Rican and 17,459 are foreigners.

- Advertisement -

68,129 have recovered, of which 32,780 are women and 35,349 are men.

On Monday, 467 people are hospitalized, 191 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

On Sunday, 11 deaths were reported, while on Monday, 8, for a total of 1,404 deaths related to COVID-19: 535 women and 869 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe blockades return: 60 people closed Ruta 32
Next articlePresident to sign into law changes in sanctions for violating the vehicular restrictions
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus and flights: There are the airlines arriving and departing from Costa Rica as at November 2

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though Costa Rica has, as of November 1, opened...
Read more

Foreigner residents in Costa Rica can now enter by land

Immigration Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From yesterday, Sunday, November 1, foreigners with a status...
Read more

MOST READ

News

The State spends ¢1 billion a year to look after unclaimed vehicles

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - What happens when a vehicle is seized by the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police)? In many cases it goes into abandonment if...
Read more
HQ

Costa Rican appeals to Constitutional Court because Facebook blocked his account

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A Costa Rican man took his Facebook block to the Constiutional Court or Sala VI, claiming that the social network had prohibited...
HQ

Man sentenced to four months in prison for masturbating in front of woman

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A man surnamed Ríos was sentenced to four months in prison for masturbating in front of a woman, the Ministry of Public...
National

Tropical storm Eta strengthens, heading to Nicaragua’s Caribbean

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Tropical storm Eta would become a hurricane today, Monday, when it reaches winds of 118 kilometers per hour and it is expected...
News

Agreement between legislators: marchamo would drop only for vehicles of less than ¢15 million

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Legislators from different political parties reached an agreement on Monday, October 26, to reduce the property tax portion of the 2021 Marchamo,...
Redaqted

Ministry of Finance publishes update of list of tax value of vehicles

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) published the updated list of the tax value of vehicles used in the calculation of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.