COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,286 new cases in 48 hours

QCOSTARICA – On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 746 new cases COVID-19 for Sunday, November 1, and 540 cases for Monday, November 2, reaching a total of 111,257 cases confirmed.

In total, 53,716 women and 57,541 men have been infected with the virus, of whom 93,798 are Costa Rican and 17,459 are foreigners.

- Advertisement -

68,129 have recovered, of which 32,780 are women and 35,349 are men.

On Monday, 467 people are hospitalized, 191 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

On Sunday, 11 deaths were reported, while on Monday, 8, for a total of 1,404 deaths related to COVID-19: 535 women and 869 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.