Tuesday, 3 November 2020
HQNationalLimon

The blockades return: 60 people closed Ruta 32

by Q Costa Rica
4

QCOSTARICA – The blockades are back: around 60 people keep the sector between Gallo Manso and Saborío, on Ruta 32, closed this Monday afternoon, confirmed Francisco Méndez Brenes, head of the Traffic Police of the Atlantic area.

The police chief explained that the protesters maintained a claim for water issues, demanding, among other things, the presence of the president of the water utility, the Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA), Yamileth Astorga.

- Advertisement -

As can be seen in the images, long lines of cars and trucks formed, waiting for passage to be opened.

Dialogue between police and protesters ended the blockade.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous article2021 Marchamo collection is on!
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Rescate Nacional withdraws threat of blockades

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rescate Nacional (National Rescue) group led by Célimo...
Read more

Blockade promoter says they are going to face riot police ‘armed’

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Former legislator Oscar Campos Chavarría, leader of the self-styled...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

One-year-old boy with COVID-19 has been in ICU for more than a month

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A one-year-old boy with the new coronavirus, has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN)...
Read more
National

5.7 Earthquake shakes San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in San Jose, it at 11:01 pm Saturday, October 31, and was strongly perceived in...
National

Mandatorry vehicle insurance (SOA) will drop 6.1% on average

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The mandatory vehicle insurance - Seguro Obligatorio de los Vehículos (SOA), one of the components that are part of the Marchamo, will...
Pura Vida

Costa Rica’s Pineapple Has Gone Pink

Rico -
Costa Rica's golden fruit has gone pink. Yes, you're reading that right. Through bioengineering the interior of Delmonte's pineapple from Costa Rica is pink. The...
Lighter Side

Reduction in Marchamo pending

Q Costa Rica -
It is expected that this Tuesday, October 27, Congress will approve the reduction in the 2021 Marchamo.
Fuel Prices

Gasoline prices will be cheaper on Wednesday

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday, October 28, the lower fuel prices for Super, Plus 91 and Diesel fuel will go into effect. Prices at the pumps...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.