The blockades return: 60 people closed Ruta 32

QCOSTARICA – The blockades are back: around 60 people keep the sector between Gallo Manso and Saborío, on Ruta 32, closed this Monday afternoon, confirmed Francisco Méndez Brenes, head of the Traffic Police of the Atlantic area.

The police chief explained that the protesters maintained a claim for water issues, demanding, among other things, the presence of the president of the water utility, the Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA), Yamileth Astorga.

As can be seen in the images, long lines of cars and trucks formed, waiting for passage to be opened.

Dialogue between police and protesters ended the blockade.

