COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,296 new cases; country reinforces shelters for risk of floods due to tropical depression

QCOSTARICA – The General Director of Health, Priscilla Herrera, confirmed 1,296 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, October 30, of which 275 are by epidemiological link and 1,021 by testing, for a total of 108,866 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 52,549 women and 56,317 men, of which 91,657 are Costa Rican and 17,209 are foreigners.for a total accumulated since March of 108,866 confirmed.

There are 66,202 recovered people, of which 31,822 are women and 34,380 are men.

For Friday, there are 452 people are hospitalized, 186 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 87 years.

The deaths this Friday reached 1,371, with 14 new deaths: 13 men and one woman, between 62 and 86 years old, Herrera reported.

Tropical Depression

Faced with the imminent impact of a tropical depression, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) asked local committees to strengthen the installation of differentiated shelters for people with COVID-19.

The phenomenon, which is currently just a tropical wave, is located off the coast of Venezuela and moving towards the Central American Isthmus. A 70% chance is predicted that Sunday it will progress to depression.

Alexander Solís, president of the CNE, announced at noon this Friday the possibility Costa Rica, mainly the South Pacific, would be indirectly affected by the low-pressure system, reporting that it will be entering this weekend through the Caribbean.

Its effects could last until Tuesday.