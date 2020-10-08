COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,355 new cases Wednesday; Hospitalized dropped

QCOSTARICA – For Wednesday, October 7, the Ministry of Health reported 1,355 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, the country registers 1,355 new cases of COVID-19, of which 224 are by epidemiological link and 1,131 by testing, for a total of 83,497 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 40,005 women and 43,492 men, of which 68,873 are Costa Rican and 14,624 are foreigners.

There are 50,295 people recovered, of which 23,873 are women and 26,422 are men.

- paying the bills -

557 people are hospitalized, 203 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 89 years.

For Wednesday, Health reported 20 deaths are reported: 14 men, and six women, with an age range of 24 to 92 years.

The total of COVID-19 associated deaths is 1,024: 387 women and 637 men, with an age range of 18 to 100 years. By age, the majority are seniors, 686.

On the concern side, the R rate or Contagion Rate went up this week, the Centro Centroamericano de Poblacion (CCP) of the University of Costa Rica reports a rate of 1.03 with a slight updward trend.

- paying the bills -