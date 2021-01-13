Tuesday 12 January 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 181,093 cases and 2,367 deaths

by Rico
8

RICO’S COVID19 DIGEST – Costa Rica has accumulated 181,093 cases of Covid-19 since the first cases last March, the Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday.

In its twice-weekly reports, the interim minister of Health, Roberto Gonzalez, reported 1,032 new cases for Tuesday, January 12.

Of the total confirmed cases, 89,040 women and 92,053 men, of which 158,194 are Costa Ricans and 22,899 are foreigners.

For Tuesday, a total of 139,297 recovered have recovered (76.9%) and 34,429 cases continue active.

On Tuesday, 596 people are hospitalized, 247 of them in intensive care with an age range of zero to 93 years.

Although the number of hospitalizations have remained lower than week prior to Christmas, Alexander Solis, President of Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergencies Commission – expressed concern about the wave of patients that may require medical services in the coming days due to the lowering of their guard by many in the start of the new year.

The death toll is now 2,367, including the 14 covid related deaths recorded for Tuesday: 891 women and 1,476 men, with an age range of two to 101 years. By age, there are 2,364 adults (of which 1,625 (68%) are seniors) and three minors.

The numbers from Saturday to Monday

While the Ministry of Health provides live reports on Tuesdays and Fridays, it does post a “Situación Nacional Covid-19” daily. Well almost. The posts have been lacking on weekends, typically reports from Saturday to Monday posted on Monday nights, like if the virus doesn’t work on weekends.

For Monday, January 11, there were 656 new cases and 15 deaths.

On Sunday, January 10, there were 756 new cases and 16 deaths.

On Saturday, January 9, there were 1,035 new cases and 17 deaths.

Rico
