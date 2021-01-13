Wednesday 13 January 2021
type here...
Q MagazinePeopleRedaqted

Gordon Ramsay in Costa Rica: famous chef walks in Limón and tasted the spoon of a Caribbean soda

With a cap, in a T-shirt and like any tourist who enjoys the delights and beauties of the Caribbean, the 'Masterchef' star tasted a good 'rice and beans' and a tripe soup

by Rico
39

QCOSTARICA – Kisha More Bent will never forget Monday, January 11. That day, starting in the afternoon, she served rice and beans and a mondongo (tripe) soup to Gordon Ramsay, the demanding and celebrity chef.

Gordon Ramsay’s presence in Costa Rica was revealed by a restaurant he visited called Soda Mirna in Puerto Viejo on Monday (pictured above with a fan)

“When I went to the table at once, he looked like someone I knew. What happens is that he was wearing a cap and with that he looks unrecognizable,” Kisha, from Soda Mirna in Puerto Viejo, Limon, told La Nacion.

- Advertisement -

“Then I went to the kitchen and asked my coworker. She told me, it must be someone from some (tv) channel here. But she went to see him and when she came back she told me it was Masterchef’s. We were very excited, throughout is stay she was very kind to us,” Kisha added.

“At first, we were very happy because we thought someone recommended that he come to us. But that’s not the best, the best thing was that he ate everything we served him and in the end he came over to where we were and told us that the food had been incredible. That made us very happy,” Kisha concluded.

Ramsay, who according to Immigration, entered the country on January 8. He has yet to leave, so it would not be unusual for him to visit another soda to enjoy its delicacies.

Gordon James Ramsay, 54, is one of the most famous chefs in the world. In addition to leading Masterchef in the UK and USA, he owns several restaurants and has been awarded 17 Michelin stars in his entire culinary career.

Bad time in Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

It is not the first time that Ramsay is in the country. In fact, in 2010, he was in Costa Rica to film a special program on the illegal trade in shark fins.

At that time, Ramsey said that he received attacks and death threats from various groups of traffickers.

According to Britain’s BBCAmerica, Ramsay managed to have direct contact with the criminals – whom he called gangsters – and was able to witness their actions.

He explained: “At one, I managed to shake off the people who were keeping us away, ran up some stairs to a rooftop and looked down to see thousands and thousands of fins, drying on rooftops as far as the eye could see.”

“When I got back downstairs they tipped a barrel of petrol over me. Then these cars with blacked out windows suddenly appeared from nowhere, trying to block us in. We dived into the car and peeled off.”

In the post, Ramsay went on to describe his adventure, which he said did not end with a simple block. The chef added that he also managed to get on one of the fishing boats to obtain evidence of the massacre.

- Advertisement -

According to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, Gordon Ramsay laments England’s lockdown … despite being miles away in Costa Rica.

The MailOnline says the restaurateur is currently filming his Uncharted cooking series for National Geographic in Central America, while his wife Tana, 46, and their five children remain in the UK.

His presence in Costa Rica was revealed when he visited the soda in Limon on Monday.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: 181,093 cases and 2,367 deaths
Next articleIf the IMF option fails there would be no plan B
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

When can the Covid-19 vaccine be purchased at a pharmacy in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Purchasing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rican pharmacies...
Read more

If the IMF option fails there would be no plan B

QCOSTARICA - On Monday, January 11, the central government began negotiations...
Read more

MOST READ

Sanitary vehicle restriction influenced a 32% drop in road deaths

Latin America

Cyclones and Trump’s departure fuel dreams of Central Americans to go to the United States

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (La Lima, Honduras) Emerson sells bananas on the edge of a dusty street in La Lima, northern Honduras, but hopes to stop...
People

Gordon Ramsay in Costa Rica: famous chef walks in Limón and tasted the spoon of a Caribbean soda

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Kisha More Bent will never forget Monday, January 11. That day, starting in the afternoon, she served rice and beans and a...
Trends

5 Ways Technology is Making Staying in Fun

Carter Maddox -
This year staying in has become the new going out. Many of us have found ourselves spending more time at home with restrictions invoked...
Travel

United Airlines opens two new routes to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (lLIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, received this weekend two new routes from the United Airlines airline from...
Health

Study: masks and vehicle restriction were the most effective against Covid-19 in CR

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - When implemented together, the mandatory use of masks and vehicle restriction were the most efficient measure to reduce hospitalizations for Covid-19, according...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.