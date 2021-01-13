Gordon Ramsay in Costa Rica: famous chef walks in Limón and tasted the spoon of a Caribbean soda

QCOSTARICA – Kisha More Bent will never forget Monday, January 11. That day, starting in the afternoon, she served rice and beans and a mondongo (tripe) soup to Gordon Ramsay, the demanding and celebrity chef.

“When I went to the table at once, he looked like someone I knew. What happens is that he was wearing a cap and with that he looks unrecognizable,” Kisha, from Soda Mirna in Puerto Viejo, Limon, told La Nacion.

“Then I went to the kitchen and asked my coworker. She told me, it must be someone from some (tv) channel here. But she went to see him and when she came back she told me it was Masterchef’s. We were very excited, throughout is stay she was very kind to us,” Kisha added.

“At first, we were very happy because we thought someone recommended that he come to us. But that’s not the best, the best thing was that he ate everything we served him and in the end he came over to where we were and told us that the food had been incredible. That made us very happy,” Kisha concluded.

Ramsay, who according to Immigration, entered the country on January 8. He has yet to leave, so it would not be unusual for him to visit another soda to enjoy its delicacies.

Gordon James Ramsay, 54, is one of the most famous chefs in the world. In addition to leading Masterchef in the UK and USA, he owns several restaurants and has been awarded 17 Michelin stars in his entire culinary career.

Bad time in Costa Rica

It is not the first time that Ramsay is in the country. In fact, in 2010, he was in Costa Rica to film a special program on the illegal trade in shark fins.

At that time, Ramsey said that he received attacks and death threats from various groups of traffickers.

According to Britain’s BBCAmerica, Ramsay managed to have direct contact with the criminals – whom he called gangsters – and was able to witness their actions.

He explained: “At one, I managed to shake off the people who were keeping us away, ran up some stairs to a rooftop and looked down to see thousands and thousands of fins, drying on rooftops as far as the eye could see.”

“When I got back downstairs they tipped a barrel of petrol over me. Then these cars with blacked out windows suddenly appeared from nowhere, trying to block us in. We dived into the car and peeled off.”

In the post, Ramsay went on to describe his adventure, which he said did not end with a simple block. The chef added that he also managed to get on one of the fishing boats to obtain evidence of the massacre.

According to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, Gordon Ramsay laments England’s lockdown … despite being miles away in Costa Rica.

The MailOnline says the restaurateur is currently filming his Uncharted cooking series for National Geographic in Central America, while his wife Tana, 46, and their five children remain in the UK.

His presence in Costa Rica was revealed when he visited the soda in Limon on Monday.