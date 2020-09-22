Monday, 21 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,890 cases and 39 deaths in 48 hours

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported on Monday, a total of 1,187 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and 703 for Monday, for a total of 1,890 in 48 hours.

The total confirmed infections is now 65,062 of which 25,127 have recovered.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 39 deaths in the last 48 hours: 21 on Sunday and 18 on Monday, for a total of 745.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) reports 634 people hospitalized, of which 254 are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), with an age range of 1 to  91 years of age.

