Tuesday, 22 September 2020
National

They did not last a day: the first flexible delineator posts on ruta 32 downed

Rico
By Rico
13
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The flexible delineator plastic traffic road divider on the Ruta32 did not last a full day. Crews finished placing them this Sunday at noon and by 6:00 pm several had been knocked off.

A total of 2,400 plastic posts, at a cost of ¢177 million colones, were placed in the mountain section of the Ruta 32, between the tollbooth at San Isidro de Heredia and the Río Frío crossing reaching Gaupiles.

Their installation is to prevent crossing the median, preventing fatal accidents and making the mountainous winding section of this busy road that connects San José with Limón, safer.

Five years ago, 200 similar posts were installed and also damaged in a very short time.

According to the Department of Traffic Engineering of the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), the posts were certified by the E-TECH Testing Services Inc. Laboratory in the United States, to withstand at least 200 blows of vehicles traveling at 96 km/h (60 miles per hour).

The devices are no match for Costa Rica’s roads and drivers.

 

 

 

Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
