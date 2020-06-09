COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 24 new cases, 11 death recorded

(QCOSTARICA) Monday, June 8, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported 24 new patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Most of the new cases are still concentrated in cantons of the nearby Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces or on transit routes to the borderline with Nicaragua.

The number of total infections is now 1,342: 714 men and 628 women, ranging in age from 3 months to 89 years.

A total of 712 patients have recovered, the number of active cases is 619.

Late Monday (and not included in the graphics below), the Ministry of Health reported the 11th death from coronavirus, a 26-year-old woman (the youngest to die from the COVID-19 in the country), who died on May 30, but it wasn’t until this Monday that her infection was confirmed post-mortem.

Currently, there are 19 patients in hospital, 5 of whom are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), ages ranging from 57 and 72 years.

