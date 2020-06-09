Tuesday, 9 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 24 new cases, 11 death recorded

Rico
By Rico
13
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Monday, June 8, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported 24 new patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Most of the new cases are still concentrated in cantons of the nearby Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces or on transit routes to the borderline with Nicaragua.

The number of total infections is now 1,342: 714 men and 628 women, ranging in age from 3 months to 89 years.

A total of 712 patients have recovered, the number of active cases is 619.

- paying the bills -

Late Monday (and not included in the graphics below), the Ministry of Health reported the 11th death from coronavirus, a 26-year-old woman (the youngest to die from the COVID-19 in the country), who died on May 30, but it wasn’t until this Monday that her infection was confirmed post-mortem.

Currently, there are 19 patients in hospital, 5 of whom are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), ages ranging from 57 and 72 years.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous article26-year-old woman becomes the 11th victim of covid-19 in Costa Rica
Next articleThese would be the requirements to be able to board international flights
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

26-year-old woman becomes the 11th victim of covid-19 in Costa Rica

Rico's Covid-19 Digest Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Monday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed the eleventh death...
Read more

Health Minister: “It is evident, we are in a second pandemic wave”

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica's Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, returning from...
Read more

MOST READ

Rico's Digest

Why doesn’t Costa Rica join Panama?

Rico -
Rico's Digest - As many of you who follow me know I am an avid reader of Quora. I enjoy the daily digest that...
Read more
Economy

Moody’s changes the outlook on Costa Rica’s ratings to negative from stable; affirms B2 ratings

Q Costa Rica -
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday (June 2) changed the outlook on Costa Rica's ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Costa Rica's...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 37 new cases confirmed

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Thursday, June 4, the curve of cases of covid-19 again peaks with 37 new infections over the previous day. With that figure, the...
Expat Focus

One important reason Costa Rica is a better retirement choice than Panama

Christopher Howard -
(QCOSTARICA) After the U.S. pulled out of Panama on December 31, 1999 a gap was left in the country’s economy. One of the ways...
Health

New Puntarenas Hospital

Q Costa Rica -
This is how the new Monseñor Sanabria hospital in Puntarenas will look, the most ambitious project of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)...
Coronavirus

Italian President Sergio Mattarella warns that the coronavirus crisis “is not over”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The crisis of the new coronavirus in Italy "has not ended," Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who praised the "unity" of his country in...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA