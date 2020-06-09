Tuesday, 9 June 2020
DONATE
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

26-year-old woman becomes the 11th victim of covid-19 in Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico
12
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Monday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed the eleventh death from COVID-19 in Costa Rica: a 26-year-old Costa Rican woman, a resident of Alajuela, whose only identified risk factor was being asthmatic.

The finding of the virus is recorded post mortem, since the judicial report indicates that the patient was declared dead at the Guatuso Clinic on May 30, at 10:36 am.

According to the testimony of a relative in the medical report, the patient had no respiratory symptoms, she was taken to the clinic by her family due to vaginal bleeding.

The Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (Inciensa) received the test on Monday from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) to be processed.

- paying the bills -

According to the Ministry of Health, this is the first post-mortem COVID-19 positivity registered in the country.

Also, she is the second woman to die in Costa Rica from the new coronavirus. The first was on May 15, a 58-year-old, who suffered from lymphoma as well as high blood pressure.

In addition, the 26-year-old is the youngest patient to have died in Costa Rica from COVID-19.

The investigation into the case and her contacts continue, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleHealth Minister: “It is evident, we are in a second pandemic wave”
Next articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 24 new cases, 11 death recorded
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 24 new cases, 11 death recorded

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Monday, June 8, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported...
Read more

Health Minister: “It is evident, we are in a second pandemic wave”

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica's Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, returning from...
Read more

MOST READ

Photos of Costa Rica

Photos of Costa Rica: JFK In Costa Rica 1963

Rico -
President John F. Kennedy shakes hands with visitors outside of the United States Embassy residence in San Rafael de Escazú, Costa Rica. 18th March...
Read more
News

2020 and 2021 holidays would move to Fridays and thus boost tourism

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Reactivating tourism so that it generates jobs throughout the country is the objective of a bill presented by PLN legislator and the former...
Brazil

Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO

Q24N -
(Q24N) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday threatened to withdraw Brazil from the World Health Organization (WHO). Bolsonaro said Brazil will consider leaving the WHO...
Front Page

Migrant Ticos in the United States more vulnerable to COVID-19

Rico -
Michael Morea, 30, left for the United States two years ago. The search for the popularly called "American dream" led him to leave Buenos...
Health

“Localized Restrictions” Announced; Fives area on “Orange” alert for COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported this Wednesday, 52 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica, the single highest number...
Guanacaste

Eruptions in Rincón de la Vieja volcano rose up to 2,000 meters above the height of the crater

Rico -
The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located between the cantons of Liberia and Upala, made two eruptions Monday, June 1, that reached 2,000 meters...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA