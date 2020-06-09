26-year-old woman becomes the 11th victim of covid-19 in Costa Rica

(QCOSTARICA) Monday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed the eleventh death from COVID-19 in Costa Rica: a 26-year-old Costa Rican woman, a resident of Alajuela, whose only identified risk factor was being asthmatic.

The finding of the virus is recorded post mortem, since the judicial report indicates that the patient was declared dead at the Guatuso Clinic on May 30, at 10:36 am.

According to the testimony of a relative in the medical report, the patient had no respiratory symptoms, she was taken to the clinic by her family due to vaginal bleeding.

The Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (Inciensa) received the test on Monday from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) to be processed.

According to the Ministry of Health, this is the first post-mortem COVID-19 positivity registered in the country.

Also, she is the second woman to die in Costa Rica from the new coronavirus. The first was on May 15, a 58-year-old, who suffered from lymphoma as well as high blood pressure.

In addition, the 26-year-old is the youngest patient to have died in Costa Rica from COVID-19.

The investigation into the case and her contacts continue, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

