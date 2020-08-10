Monday, 10 August 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 484 new cases, 7 deaths reported for August 9

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Sunday, August 9, 484 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, bringing the total number of cases to 23,286.

Of the new cases announced today, 447 correspond to cases confirmed by PCR test and the other 37 correspond to cases confirmed by nexus, that is, people who developed symptoms of COVID-19 and live with people who tested positive in the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2.

Confirmed cases are registered in 81 of 82 cantons of the 7 provinces. Doda, in the southern zone, is the only canton with no cases of the coronavirus.

Of the confirmed cases, 10,670 are women and 12,616 are men (+261). Likewise, 17,135 are Costa Ricans and 6,151 are foreigners, a figure that also includes residents.

There are 7,730 people recovered; the active number of cases (currently infected) is 15,321.

Seven deaths were reported Sunday, six men and one woman, with an age range of 48 to 90 years, for a total of 235, increasing the fatality rate of the virus in Costa Rica to 1.01%.

There are 376 people in hospital, of which 86 are in intensive care, with ages between 28 and 87 years.

Costa Rica closes today the 23rd week of the pandemic, with 4,311 new accumulated cases of COVID-19, a figure higher than the 3,746 cases reported in week 22. This is also the week with the highest number of reported deaths: 64 in total, versus the 47 registered the previous week.

