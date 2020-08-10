Monday, 10 August 2020
Bus operatos must maintain operation of at least 40% during the most restricted phase

(QCOSTARICA) The Public Transport Council warned bus route concessionaires that due to the intensification of vehicle restriction measures and the opening of more businesses and commercial activities in the cantons under yellow alert, they must maintain at least 40% of operation in the regular routes.

Bus operators have been warned to maintain social distancing at bus stops and users wear masks of face shields at bus stops, and inside the units. The photo above is an example of what bus operators need to avoid

They also should be attentive to the behavior of users to reinforce the service at times of greatest demand and thus avoid crowds at bus stops, mainly during peak hours.

The bus operators must maintain the first and last services to guarantee the workers mobility move to and from their places of work.

It also establishes that if there is a greater demand from users at the stops, they must adapt the services so that the effects of the crowds are minimal.

Standing passengers are not allowed and a mask of faceshield is mandatory withing the buses and at bus stops.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 484 new cases, 7 deaths reported for August 9
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

