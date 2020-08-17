Sunday, 16 August 2020
COVID-19 In Costa Rica: 63 deaths in the last week; total reaches 294

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered 63 deaths associated with the new coronavirus in the last week. This is the second week with the highest number of deaths since the first confirmed case of the coronavirus on March 6.

This August 16, the lowest number of deaths since July 22 was reported, the death of 2 men and 1 woman, between 54 and 79 years old, according to the Deputy Minister of Health, Pedro González.

So far, the week with the most deaths is August 3-8, with 73.

In total, the country reports 294 deaths due to COVID-19. They are 109 women and 185 men, with an age range of 21 to 100 years.

On Sunday, August 16, 728 new cases of Covid-19 were reported – 38 due to nexus (that is, that the person presented symptoms during their coexistence with a carrier) and 690 due testing.

The accumulated rose to 28,465 confirmed cases with an age range of 0 to 100 years. A total of 9,062 people have recovered.

Also, the Ministry of Health reported 380 people hospitalized, 102 of them in intensive care (ICU’s). The latter with an age range of 0 to 97 years.

 

