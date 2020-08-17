Gasoline prices comes out of a 16-week freeze and will rise in early September

(QCOSTARICA) The 16-week freeze in the price of gasoline will conclude at the end of the month, with an increase in prices in early September.

On Friday, August 14, the RECOPE made a request to the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) for an increase in fuel prices, that have remained at the same high price since the end of April, with the difference going to finance the government’s aid to workers during the national emergency due to covid-19 (Law No. 9840).

The request made to the Aresep is for an increase of ¢29 colones per liter of super and ¢20 for regular. When the new prices go in effect, the cost at the pump will go from ¢572 to ¢601 for super and ¢552 to ¢572 for regular.

Diesel fuel will see an increase of ¢51 increase, prices going from ¢446 to ¢497.

The approval process takes 15 business days, after which the notice is to be published in the official newspaper La Gaceta. Therefore, we can expect the new prices the first week in September.

