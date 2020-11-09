Monday, 9 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 6,392 new cases the last seven days

The weekly cases represent a reduction of 7.55% in relation to the previous week, when there were 6,883 cases, this confirms that the peak of the pandemic wave is descending little by little

by Rico
39

QCOSTARICA – After a few days of r&r, I am back with my daily reports of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

The photo shows the weather conditions for most of this past week, rain, more rain, and then some more. In downtown San Jose (pictured), the sun finally broke through the clouds this Sunday

In the last seven days (November 1 to 7), the country registered 6,392 new cases, ending the week with a total of 116,363 cases since the first in March, now eight months into the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The number of infected is detailed as follows:

  • 56.257 women
  • 60,106 men
  • 98,377 are Costa Rican
  • 17,986 are foreigners
  • 8,017 are seniors
  • 9,672 are minors

The number is slightly lower than the 6,883 new cases, confirming that the pandemic wave is descending little by little, and the fourth week of a steady reduction in cases.

In the week of October 25 to 31, there was a reduction of 9.12% in relation to the week of October 18 to 24, which, in turn, had a decrease of close to 6% in the week of October 11 to 17 October, and this, in turn, had 2% less than the week elapsed from October 4 to 10.

According to an analysis by the Central American Population Center of the University of Costa Rica (CCP-UCR) and the Hispano-American University, this slight drop in registered cases would indicate that the peak of the pandemic wave has already been reached, but the decline is slow.

- Advertisement -

This slowdown has also had an effect on hospitalizations and deaths. On Saturday, November 7, there are 464 people hospitalized with the coronavirus; of these 179 are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Between Friday and Saturday, 11 died associated with COVID-19: seven men and four women. Their ages range between 46 and 98 years. Costa Rica now has 1,464 deaths associated with the virus.

For Friday, November 6, there were 1,050 new cases and 9 deaths, the second-lowest daily deaths for the month (8 on November 2). The number of people in hospital on Friday was 455, of which 170 were in ICU (the lowest number this month).

On Thursday, November 5, the Ministry of Health reported 1, 1,106 new cases, 13 deaths, and 449 people in hospital; 177 of them in the ICU.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEpsy Campbell congratulates Kamala Harris and notes that “she” was the first black woman vice president
Next articleRainbow over San Jose
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Agreement with Nicaragua opens northern border to the entry of temporary workers to Costa Rica

Economic Policy Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In an attempt to save the harvests due to...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,141 new cases for Wednesday; hospitalizations conitnues to drop

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Minister of Health...
Read more

MOST READ

Central America

Eta weakens to tropical storm as it moves through Central America

Q24N -
(UPI) - Hurricane Eta weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday after making landfall in Nicaragua as a powerful Category 4 hurricane a day...
Read more
News

Former Costa Rican presidents celebrate Biden’s victory

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Far from the neutrality on political and international issues to which they were obliged when they held the Presidency, several former presidents...
Coronavirus

Study Shows Covid-19 Antibodies Waning Over Time, Suggesting Immunity Might Wear Off

Q Costa Rica -
WSJ - A large English study showed the number of people with Covid-19 antibodies declined significantly over the summer, suggesting that getting the virus...
National

Scanner operators at APM Terminals among arrested for facilitating exit of container with cocaine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two women in charge of operating the scanners at the APM Terminals dock, in Moín (Limon) were detained for providing false information...
HQ

Chasing the dollar

Rico -
Pressure on the exchange dollar rate does not give way: November started on the rise. The dollar exchange this November 4, 2020, is ¢607.11 for...
HQ

Poás crater lagoon recovers high levels due to reduced eruptions, heavy rains and cloudy days

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Poás volcano crater lagoon returned to the levels it had before the strong eruptions that emerged in April 2017. This was confirmed...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.