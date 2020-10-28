COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 862 new case for Tuesday; after 50 days fewer than 500 people hospitalized

QCOSTARICA – For Tuesday, October 27, the Ministry of Health reported 862 new cases of COVID-19, of which 248 are by epidemiological link and 615 by testing, for a total of 105,322 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 50,776 women and 54,546 men, of whom 88,485 are Costa Rican and 16,837 are foreigners.

64,406 people have recovered, of which 30,983 are women and 33,423 are men

498 people are hospitalized, 195 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years, the lowest number in some 50 days; the last time the number of hospitalizations was below 500 was on September 7 with 496.

The highest number of people in hospital at the same time is 637 recorded on September 22. At that time, the concern was that if the figure continued to rise for October, there could be a total collapse in health services.

However, in October the number of people who had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 has been decreasing little by little.

For Tuesday, 17 deaths were reported: 7 men and 10 women, with an age range of 47 to 90 years.

In total, Costa Rica has 1,329 deaths associated with COVID-19: 509 women and 820 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.