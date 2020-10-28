Wednesday, 28 October 2020
HQFront PagePolitics

Vatican awaits debate on secular state before granting legislator audience with the Pope

Legislator asked fellow legislators to begin the discussion of the constitutional reform to turn Costa Rica into a secular state

by Rico
11

QCOSTARICA – The Vatican will wait for the Legislative Assembly to begin the discussion of the secular state before giving Costa Rica legislators an audience with Pope Francis.

PUSC legislator María Vita Monge asked fellow legislators to begin the discussion of the constitutional reform. (Courtesy / Legislative Assembly).

This was stated by the apostolic nuncio Bruno Musarò to the legislator María Vita Monge, of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), in an official letter sent to her on October 20.

- Advertisement -

“As for the audience with the Holy Father or with the Secretary of State, it would be appropriate to wait for the debate on the issue of the secularism of the State in the Legislative Assembly,” Musarò said in the letter.

Monge requested an audience with Pope Francis on June 5, 2019, in order to discuss the need for the secular state.

In the legislative stream, a reform of articles 75 and 194 of the Political Constitution is proposed to turn Costa Rica into a secular state. That is, not profess any faith.

“I am pleased that the Vatican is keeping open the possibilities of engaging in a high-level dialogue on the need for the secular state, especially since 2016 when Pope Francis agreed.

- Advertisement -

“In light of what was confirmed by the Nunciature, I invite all the deputies to begin the processing of the initiative in order to then initiate a high-level dialogue with Pope Francis,” said María Vita Monge.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCongress approves reduction in 2021 Marchamo
Next articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 862 new case for Tuesday; after 50 days fewer than 500 people hospitalized
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica legislators evaluate promoting the secular State

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Legislators in Costa Rica will evaluate the possibility of beginning...
Read more

Protesters Claim Secular Status for Costa Rica

News Rico -
While thousands of demonstrators across the United States marched in support...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Parks opening begins: Mora announced reopening on November 1

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Last month, the Central Government announced that the reopening of public areas such as parks would remain in the hands of each...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases and 30 deaths for Sunday and Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The report Monday by the Ministry of Health detailed 1,372 new cases for 48 hours from Saturday to Monday, for a total...
Trends

Business Benefits of Cloud Services Explained

Carter Maddox -
If you want to create an effective app for your business, you might need to decide where you want to host it in the...
Politics

Will we see the 50% reduction in the 2021 Marchamo? I think so, yes…

Rico -
RICO'S TICO BULL - On Thursday, on the legislative agenda was the thing (bill) about the reduction of the 2021 Marchamo. Had it been...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: study reveals low transmission of COVID-19 on board aircraft

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA), released an updated registry of infections of COVID-19 on board commercial flights, revealing a low incidence...
Health

Costa Rica eliminates covid-19 testing requirement for travelers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Starting Monday, October 26, tourists, residents and nationals arriving by air in Costa Rica no longer require a negative RT-PCR test. Neither will...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.