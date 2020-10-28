Vatican awaits debate on secular state before granting legislator audience with the Pope

QCOSTARICA – The Vatican will wait for the Legislative Assembly to begin the discussion of the secular state before giving Costa Rica legislators an audience with Pope Francis.

This was stated by the apostolic nuncio Bruno Musarò to the legislator María Vita Monge, of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), in an official letter sent to her on October 20.

“As for the audience with the Holy Father or with the Secretary of State, it would be appropriate to wait for the debate on the issue of the secularism of the State in the Legislative Assembly,” Musarò said in the letter.

Monge requested an audience with Pope Francis on June 5, 2019, in order to discuss the need for the secular state.

In the legislative stream, a reform of articles 75 and 194 of the Political Constitution is proposed to turn Costa Rica into a secular state. That is, not profess any faith.

“I am pleased that the Vatican is keeping open the possibilities of engaging in a high-level dialogue on the need for the secular state, especially since 2016 when Pope Francis agreed.

“In light of what was confirmed by the Nunciature, I invite all the deputies to begin the processing of the initiative in order to then initiate a high-level dialogue with Pope Francis,” said María Vita Monge.