The government of Carlos Alvarado dictates four new measures against the increase in the coronavirus in Costa Rica: a nationwide vehicular restriction; closure of all beaches; closure of all churches; and foreigner residents who leave the country will lose their legal residency status.

Health Minister, Daniel Salas, informed that this Monday there 158 cases of covid-19 confirmed in the country, with an age range of 2 to 87, the average around 41.

The infected are 68 women, 90 men; 141 are Costa Rican and 17 foreigners. The number of deaths is maintained at 2.

The measures announced by President Alvarado in an effort to prevent the spread of covid-19, were announced Monday at the daily covid-19 briefing from Casa Presidencial.

Starting Tuesday, all private vehicles will NOT be able to circulate between 10 pm and 5 pm, with the exception of emergency vehicles (police, ambulance, fire), the press, Ministry of Health officials and transport of cargo.

President Carlos Alvarado said the full list of exceptions will be published on Tuesday, along with the decree, and the fine for non-compliance is more than ¢22,000 colones for each violation.

Effective immediately, all beaches and all churches, irrespective of belief or creed are under mandatory closure.

“People (foreigners) who have a status (residency) in the country, if they leave, that condition will be eliminated. With this what we intend is to prevent people from leaving the country, it is not convenient, we want everyone to have it very clear: the person who has a status (residency) even when they an applicant, will not be able to return to the country because that condition will be removed”, explained the Minister of Security, Michael Soto.

A message to seniors

Both Minister Salas and President Alvarado had a special message for seniors: stay home.

“For seniors, stay home, don’t go out. Take care, do not have contact with other people, apply distance. Find someone to help you with purchases,” said the president.

“Let’s not allow this population (group) to go out. Globally, they are the most likely to become seriously ill and eventually require intensive care,” added Salas.

Don’t waste water

President Alvarado appealed to one an all not to waste water.

“this is not the time to wash the car, water plants for nothing else better to do, it is time to take short showers, turn off the taps while lathering hands; we have to take care of the water. The water you waste is going to be lacking for someone else,” he said.

“This is not the time to use swimming pools, it is a sacrifice that we are all making to stay at home, in the case of water we are very aware that we are in a drought and that handwashing is essential,” he said.

Likewise, the Minister Health lashed out at people who stay at home and have get-togethers without understanding the call for social distancing.

“This is going on for quite a few weeks and we have to be strong and prepare ourselves mentally for what is to come,” said the minister.

He stressed that if were are carless there may be an abrupt spike in cases, and if so, there would be people with little chance of accessing health services.