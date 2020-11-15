Sunday, 15 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Country exceeds 123,000 cases

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica added 1,100 new cases of covid-19 this Saturday, November 14, 825 of which were diagnosed with the disease through laboratory tests, meanwhile, the other 275 cases were isolated due to an epidemiological link.

In this way, just over eight months after the first case was detected in the country on March 6, Costa Rica reports 123,223 coronavirus infections.

- Advertisement -

At least 75,341 people have recovered, representing 61% of all cases.

For Saturday, nine deaths were reported, three men and six women with ages between 50 and 84 years.

A total of 1,546 people have died associated with COVID. A group of health experts is working to define which of those deaths were actually caused by the virus. Among the deceased, there are 585 women and 961 men, with a range of nine to 101 years.

Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and old age are among the main risk factors for covid-19.

- Advertisement -

Hospital occupancy continues its downward trend, although with some peaks in recent days.

A total of 468 people were hospitalized for complications caused by this disease, 203 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

For Friday, November 13, there 1,184 new cases of COVID-19, of which 250 are by epidemiological link and 934 by testing.

On Friday, 10 deaths were reported.

No more daily reports

The Ministry of Health announced at Friday’s press conferences that the epidemiological report would, starting this week, be only Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Saturday, however, it clarified, that the data would continue to be updated from Monday to Friday before 7 pm.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCentral America braces itself for the onslaught of a new hurricane
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica signs with AstraZeneca to supply candidate vaccine against COVID-19

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Commission...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Number of confirmed cases reaches 120,939

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, November 12, the Minister of Health reported...
Read more

MOST READ

Redaqted

Tourists changed booking patterns: they wait to last minute

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - Before beginning to perceive the first trade winds of the season, Costa Ricans took advantage of the arrival of November to...
Read more
News

How close is Costa Rica to getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pharmaceutical Pfizer and the biotechnology company BioNTech announced, this Monday morning, the intermediate results of their clinical trial to test a...
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

A Tale of two real estate conmen in Costa Rica

Christopher Howard -
An excerpt from Christopher Howard’s new book, ”The Costa Rica Chronicles – a glimpse of a magical and lost time”. Many foreigners who come to...
Infrastructure

Ruta 27 concessionaire: “10 years have passed and we must find a solution”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For more than 24 hours a landslide completely closed off traffic between Atenas and Orotina of the Ruta 27. This Thursday, the...
News

Former Costa Rican presidents celebrate Biden’s victory

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Far from the neutrality on political and international issues to which they were obliged when they held the Presidency, several former presidents...
Health

Coto Brus foresees losses of 20% of coffee due to rains and delay in the entry of collectors

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - About 20% of the estimated Coto Brus coffee harvest, for the 2020-2021 period, will be lost, due to the impact of the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.