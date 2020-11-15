COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Country exceeds 123,000 cases

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica added 1,100 new cases of covid-19 this Saturday, November 14, 825 of which were diagnosed with the disease through laboratory tests, meanwhile, the other 275 cases were isolated due to an epidemiological link.

In this way, just over eight months after the first case was detected in the country on March 6, Costa Rica reports 123,223 coronavirus infections.

At least 75,341 people have recovered, representing 61% of all cases.

For Saturday, nine deaths were reported, three men and six women with ages between 50 and 84 years.

A total of 1,546 people have died associated with COVID. A group of health experts is working to define which of those deaths were actually caused by the virus. Among the deceased, there are 585 women and 961 men, with a range of nine to 101 years.

Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and old age are among the main risk factors for covid-19.

Hospital occupancy continues its downward trend, although with some peaks in recent days.

A total of 468 people were hospitalized for complications caused by this disease, 203 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

For Friday, November 13, there 1,184 new cases of COVID-19, of which 250 are by epidemiological link and 934 by testing.

On Friday, 10 deaths were reported.

No more daily reports

The Ministry of Health announced at Friday’s press conferences that the epidemiological report would, starting this week, be only Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Saturday, however, it clarified, that the data would continue to be updated from Monday to Friday before 7 pm.

