Sunday, 15 November 2020
HealthCoronavirus

How a Covid-19 vaccine could change travel for good

by Q Costa Rica
7
(CNN) — It was the good news that gave the world hope. On November 9 it was announced that one of the candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, was over 90% effective in preventing volunteers from contracting the virus.

The beleaguered travel industry immediately got a boost, with airline and cruise company share prices rallying, and tour operators seeing upticks in searches and bookings for 2021. Finally, it feels as if vacations might be in our future.

But will travel post-vaccine go back to how things were, or has your vacation been irrevocably changed?
For starters, it’ll be a while before we know the answer to that, says travel specialist Dr Felicity Nicholson, lead doctor at Trailfinders Travel Clinic in the UK.
“I think it’s just a matter of time before things come back to some degree of normality, but it’ll take quite a long time,” she says.
“At the moment, travel is way down the pecking order of vaccination.” She says that countries will first be looking to vaccinate the vulnerable, then healthworkers and keyworkers, before making inroads into the general population. That’s not to mention the practical issues around the transportation and storage of the Pfizer vaccination, meaning that if that’s the one that wins the race, it could take even longer to distribute.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: Country exceeds 123,000 cases
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

HQ

Tropical wave would become a cyclone this Friday as it approaches Central America

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The absence of cold forces, the warming of the Caribbean Sea and the fact that storm Eta is about to disappear in...
Read more
Consumption

Private sector employees will receive less Aguinaldo this December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - December is around the corner and with that comes the "aguinaldo", the annual bonus or so-called thirteenth salary, paid to all salaried...
National

Criminal gang that exploited women charged from ¢16,000 to ¢500,000 for sexual services

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Immigration police, under the direction of the La Fortuna de San Carlos Prosecutor's Office, dismantled an alleged criminal organization dedicated to...
News

Costa Rica legislators endorse medicinal use of cannabis

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The bill that would authorize the medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis and the food and industrial use of hemp is advancing...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 6,392 new cases the last seven days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After a few days of r&r, I am back with my daily reports of COVID-19 in Costa Rica. In the last seven days...
Politics

Epsy Campbell congratulates Kamala Harris and notes that “she” was the first black woman vice president

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Saturday Costa Rica's vice-president Epsy Campbell sent a congratulatory message to vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and took the opportunity to point out...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.