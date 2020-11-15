How a Covid-19 vaccine could change travel for good

(CNN) — It was the good news that gave the world hope. On November 9 it was announced that one of the candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, was It was the good news that gave the world hope. On November 9 it was announced that one of the candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, was over 90% effective in preventing volunteers from contracting the virus.

The beleaguered travel industry immediately got a boost, with airline and cruise company share prices rallying, and tour operators seeing upticks in searches and bookings for 2021. Finally, it feels as if vacations might be in our future.

But will travel post-vaccine go back to how things were, or has your vacation been irrevocably changed?

For starters, it’ll be a while before we know the answer to that, says travel specialist Dr Felicity Nicholson, lead doctor at Trailfinders Travel Clinic in the UK.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before things come back to some degree of normality, but it’ll take quite a long time,” she says.

“At the moment, travel is way down the pecking order of vaccination.” She says that countries will first be looking to vaccinate the vulnerable, then healthworkers and keyworkers, before making inroads into the general population. That’s not to mention the practical issues around the transportation and storage of the Pfizer vaccination , meaning that if that’s the one that wins the race, it could take even longer to distribute.