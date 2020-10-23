COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Country tops 100,000 confirmed cases

QCOSTARICA – As of October 22, with 1,191 new cases of COVID-19, of which 324 are by epidemiological link and 867 by testing, Costa Rica surpassed the 100,000 mark for a total of 100,616 confirmed cases.

These are 48,437 women and 52,179 men, of whom 84,222 are Costa Rican and 16,394 are foreigners.

As of Thursday, the Ministry of Health reports 61,162 recovered persons, of which 29,330 are women and 31,832 are men.

513 people are hospitalized, a drop from 531 from the previous day, of 197 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 91 years.

For Thursday, Salud reproted 15 deaths are reported: 11 men and four women, with an age range of 42 to 90 years.

In total there are now 1,251 deaths related to COVID-19: 477 women and 774 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

