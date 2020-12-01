Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Finally Health updates pandemic numbers

QCOSTARICA – After three days of silence, the Ministry of Health, this Tuesday morning finally published the numbers on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since last month, the press conferences went from daily to twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays), the Ministry of Health did update its website on a daily basis. That was not the case this weekend, the last update, until this morning, occurred on Friday, November 27.

- Advertisement -

Here is a recap of the numbers for the last few days:

Saturday, November 28 – 1,155 new cases and 10 deaths

Sunday, November 29 – 851 new cases confirmed and 15 deaths

Monday, November 30 – 539 new cases confirmed and 11 deaths

From the last report by the Ministry of Health (November 30), the total of confirmed cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica is 138,638, of which 119,832 are Costa Ricans and 19,806 foreigners.

A total of 84,526 (62.7%) have recovered, and the number of active cases is 50,386.

The total deaths associated with covid-19 is 1,726 (1.2%) – 1,075 men and 651 women, ranging in age from 9 to 101 years.

- Advertisement -

Despite the number of new daily cases has diminished somewhat, hospitalizations are up: 534 people in hospital, of which 211 are in Intensive Care.

Those numbers are up from the 452 and 186, respectively, on October 30.